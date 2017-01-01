Skip to content
Go to GoCardless homepage
Pricing
LoginSign up
BreadcrumbResources

Payments

2 min readPayments

What Is a Business Cheque?

Business cheques are written against a business cheque account.

2 min readPayments

Payment Processing Fees

We look at the different types of payment processing fees merchants encounter

2 min readPayments

Transaction Risk In Business

We explain transaction risk and its implications for businesses

2 min readPayments

Guide to cloud-based payments

Why cloud-based payments are the present and future of finance

3 min readPayments

How to Write a Payment Reminder Email

What goes into an effective outstanding payment reminder email?

2 min readPayments

How Can a Small Business Collect a Debt?

Find out the debt collection process for small businesses in Australia.

3 min readPayments

What Is Friendly Fraud?

Discover how to recognise and prevent friendly fraud.

2 min readPayments

Credit Card Decline Code Breakdown

What do the various credit card declined reason codes mean?

2 min readPayments

Sort Code vs Routing Number

Find out when to use a UK sort code and US routing number.

2 min readPayments

How Long Do E-Cheques Take to Clear?

E-cheque clearing times are faster than they used to be.

2 min readPayments

Chargebacks vs. Refunds

Find out the differences between chargebacks and refunds.

2 min readPayments

A guide to chargeback management

Find out how to manage chargebacks effectively.

2 min readPayments

Merchant accounts vs payment gateways

Merchant accounts and payment gateways work together to process online payments.

2 min readPayments

Direct deposit vs. wire transfer

What’s the difference between direct deposits and wire transfers?

2 min readPayments

5 Small Business Payment Processing Challenges

Discover the top payment processing challenges and how to overcome them.

2 min readPayments

Facilitating Cross Border Payments

Find out how to choose the best cross border payment gateway.

2 min readAlternative Payment Options

NFC payments: everything you need to know

Discover the benefits to near field communication NFC payments.

2 min readPayments

Best Practices for SaaS Billing

Optimize your billing with our top five SaaS billing solutions.

2 min readPayments

What Are Transaction and Processing Fees?

Reducing payment processing fees can help your business to cut down on costs.

2 min readPayments

How Does “Buy Now, Pay Later” Affect Your Business?

Buy now, pay later helps to drive sales and improve customer relationships.

2 min readPayments

Difference Between EFT and Wire Transfer

Is EFT and wire transfer the same? Let’s find out.

2 min readPayments

What Is TNA in Banking?

Learn everything you need to know about TNA (Transaction Negotiation Authority).

2 min readPayments

eftpos vs. Debit Card

Learn all about the ins and outs of eftpos cards vs. debit cards, right here.

2 min readPayments

How Does EFTPOS Work in Australia?

EFTPOS is a mainstay of card payments in Australia. Here’s how it works.