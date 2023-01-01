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Open Banking

Open Banking

What payers really think about PayTo
What payers really think about PayTo

We asked over 1,000 Australian payers what they really think about PayTo

2 min read
BECS Direct Debit
A new era for payer experience
A new era for payer experience

Payments are mission-critical. And so is your payer experience.

3 min read
BECS Direct Debit
Open finance and open banking explained
Open finance and open banking explained

Learn about open finance and open banking in Australia

2 min read
Open Banking
PayTo: Which banks are ready for the payment revolution?
PayTo: Which banks are ready for the payment revolution?

Be ready for PayTo by using our PayTo bank coverage table

1 min read
BECS Direct Debit
GoCardless to acquire open banking platform Nordigen, combining broad open banking connectivity with bank payment expertise
GoCardless to acquire open banking platform Nordigen, combining broad open banking connectivity with bank payment expertise
2 min read
Press Releases
The 8 dimensions of payments: Success
The 8 dimensions of payments: Success

Find out everything you need to know about reducing payment failure

3 min read
Enterprise
Open Banking vs Banking as a Service
Open Banking vs Banking as a Service

Find out how open banking compares to BaaS.

2 min read
Open Banking
How Does Open Banking Payment Initiation Work?
How Does Open Banking Payment Initiation Work?

Find out how open banking payment initiation can benefit your business.

2 min read
Open Banking
Neo Banking: Beginner’s Guide
Neo Banking: Beginner’s Guide

What is a neobank? And how does it compare to open banking? Find out here

2 min read
Open Banking
What Will PayTo and the Rise of Account-to-Account Payments Mean for Credit?
What Will PayTo and the Rise of Account-to-Account Payments Mean for Credit?

The A2A revolution is here. Account-to-account payments, fuelled by platforms like PayTo, are set to change the Australian payments landscape in a way not seen before.

3 min read
PayTo
PayTo: the real-time Direct Debit revolution
PayTo: the real-time Direct Debit revolution

Direct Debit is evolving. PayTo & account-to-account payments are the future.

3 min read
Open Banking
We’ve raised $312 million to further fuel our open banking growth
We’ve raised $312 million to further fuel our open banking growth

New Series G funding with Permira and BlackRock Private Equity Partners

2 min read
GoCardless
Invoicing at scale: A guide for financial services
Invoicing at scale: A guide for financial services
7 min read
Enterprise
[Webinar] Mastering Payments: Scale your Payments like a Cloud Native
[Webinar] Mastering Payments: Scale your Payments like a Cloud Native

Hear from Chargebee, Cuckoo and GoCardless about  how they’ve leveraged cloud-based payments to scale and grow  their businesses.

Webinar
Open Banking
What are Account-to-Account payments?
What are Account-to-Account payments?

Learn everything you need to know about account-to-account payments

6 min read
Open Banking
Six reasons you can’t ignore open banking-powered payments
Six reasons you can’t ignore open banking-powered payments

Learn about the benefits of open banking; from security to cost savings.

4 min read
Open Banking
How open banking is reinvigorating Australia’s payments ecosystem
How open banking is reinvigorating Australia’s payments ecosystem

How will open banking, the NPP and fintechs influence a few era payments?

2 min read
Open Banking
Open banking has arrived, but without consumer trust, it’s going nowhere
Open banking has arrived, but without consumer trust, it’s going nowhere

There are 3 key benefits of open banking that will enable and empower consumers.

2 min read
Open Banking
Open banking: Everything you need to know
Open banking: Everything you need to know

Knock, knock. Who's there? Banking data. And innovations with it.

9 min read
Open Banking
Trailblazers and latecomers: open banking around the world
Trailblazers and latecomers: open banking around the world

Which countries are leading the way in open banking development?

6 min read
Open Banking
Should you be thinking about recurring payment intelligence in a post-COVID world?
Should you be thinking about recurring payment intelligence in a post-COVID world?

Insights from the GoCardless CPO's appearance on the IBS Intelligence podcast.

2 min read
Payments
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GoCardless Ltd, 55 Collins Street, Melbourne VIC 3000, Australia

GoCardless Ltd (company registration number 07495895) is registered as a foreign company in Australia, ABN 17 606 261 74, and holds an Australian Financial Services licence (AFSL), number 478976.