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How to Calculate ARR (Accounting Rate of Return)?
How to Calculate ARR (Accounting Rate of Return)?

A breakdown of everything you need to know when calculating ARR...

2 min read
Accountants
What is an International Bank Account Number (IBAN)?
What is an International Bank Account Number (IBAN)?

Planning on making an international payment in Europe? You might need an IBAN.

2 min read
What are BIC and SWIFT bank codes?
What are BIC and SWIFT bank codes?

BIC and SWIFT codes can be confusing, here is our simple guide...

2 min read
How to write an invoice email
How to write an invoice email

Want to learn how to write an invoice email? Read on to find out.

3 min read
Invoicing
Is a freemium business model right for my business?
Is a freemium business model right for my business?

When should businesses consider moving to a freemium business model?

2 min read
Growth
How to improve subscription renewal rates
How to improve subscription renewal rates

Find out how to calculate, measure, improve renewal rates for your Saas business

2 min read
Subscription
A guide to SaaS pricing models and strategies
A guide to SaaS pricing models and strategies

Our comprehensive guide the most popular SaaS pricing models and strategies.

3 min read
Subscription
Payment preferences in Australia: 2019 - 2020 snapshot
Payment preferences in Australia: 2019 - 2020 snapshot

How Aussie businesses and consumers prefer to pay, and what it means for you.

2 min read
Payments
[Report] Global payment preferences for recurring B2B purchases
[Report] Global payment preferences for recurring B2B purchases

We surveyed 4,990 businesses across 9 markets to determine which payment methods businesses prefer for different use cases.

PDF
Payments
Credit card surcharges: what does the law say?
Credit card surcharges: what does the law say?

What is the credit card surcharge law in Australia? Find out more.

2 min read
Payments
What is a discounted cash flow (DCF)?
What is a discounted cash flow (DCF)?

Our comprehensive guide to discounted cash flow models and analysis.

2 min read
Cash flow
Guide to invoicing for Australian businesses
Guide to invoicing for Australian businesses

A guide to invoicing for Australian businesses, including how it works and best practices

Guide
BECS Direct Debit
BECS Direct Debit

A detailed guide to Direct Debit in Australia.

Guide
5 ways GoCardless reduces the cost of collecting payments
5 ways GoCardless reduces the cost of collecting payments

How GoCardless helps your business save money.

4 min read
GoCardless
What is invoice discounting and how does it work?
What is invoice discounting and how does it work?

Invoice discounting is a way to get money flowing into your business faster – here's how it works.

4 min read
Payments
What is invoice factoring and how does it work?
What is invoice factoring and how does it work?

Invoice factoring can boost cash flow and simplify business planning – could it work for you?

5 min read
What is Cloud Accounting & How Does it Work?
What is Cloud Accounting & How Does it Work?

Cloud-based solutions abound in the digital age, with many of us using online software to manage our emails, our banking or our photo storage. So why not move your business’ accounting and bookkeeping needs to the cloud too?

7 min read
Accountants
What can Australian sporting clubs learn from the Premier League about recurring payments?
What can Australian sporting clubs learn from the Premier League about recurring payments?

Australian sporting clubs have long looked to overseas sporting codes for ways in which to improve their operations and fan experiences. The UK’s Premier League is a good example of where clubs lead the way on payment strategies.

2 min read
Payments
The payment experience cheat sheet: a guide for Australian businesses with recurring revenue
The payment experience cheat sheet: a guide for Australian businesses with recurring revenue

Use our handy cheat sheet to make sure your payment experience is fully optimised for the requirements of your customer. Learn how to maximise payment success, get better insights into your process and reduce churn.

PDF
The SaaS Churn Bible – eBook in association with Chargify
The SaaS Churn Bible – eBook in association with Chargify

Seasoned SaaS leaders share insights and actionable tips to help Australian businesses manage and combat churn.

PDF
Retention
The little book of churn: Advice from SaaS business leaders and investors
The little book of churn: Advice from SaaS business leaders and investors

SaaS leaders and investors share advice and insights on churn.

PDF
Retention
GoCardless and Zuora go live in Australia with seamless recurring payments
GoCardless and Zuora go live in Australia with seamless recurring payments

Timely, with 70% of ANZ businesses planning to shift to subscription model.

3 min read
GoCardless
Report: Payment preferences for recurring purchases in 2019
Report: Payment preferences for recurring purchases in 2019

We partnered with YouGov to ask 12,785 consumers across 10 different markets their payment preferences in 2019.

PDF
Payments
Report: Payment preferences for recurring purchases in 2019
Report: Payment preferences for recurring purchases in 2019

We partnered with YouGov to ask 12,785 consumers across 10 different markets their payment preferences in 2019.

PDF
Payments

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