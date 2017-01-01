Skip to content
GoCardless for Recurly

Automate subscriptions at scale

The subscription platform powering possibilities with GoCardless

Powering Subscription Strategy and Consumer Experience
  • Reduce customer churn

    Increase lifetime value with significantly lower failure rates compared to credit cards.

  • Transparent pricing

    Process bank debit payments with competitive, scalable, transaction-based pricing.

  • Collect international payments

    Collect payments in your customers’ currency, settled in your own currency, at the real exchange rate.

  • One source of truth

    Real time visibility of payment process from quote to cash

Trusted by 70,000 businesses worldwide

“When customers choose GoCardless, they stay with us for longer”

Offer a seamless experience

“GoCardless is a service that just works – 100% of the time. We don’t get payment complaints or issues any more, everything just works."

Maximising choice for customers

“We feel we have a true ally in Gocardless”

Most customers choose GoCardless

“70% of our European customers have chosen GoCardless over credit card to make their payments.”

Powerful and Reliable 

“GoCardless was the most simple, reliable and advanced Direct Debit system we found”

HOW IT WORKS

Get a tour of how GoCardless works with Recurly

"Our philosophy puts customers first, so if there’s an expectation of choice – such as whether to use a printer or to own one – then we want our services and experiences to reflect that,” Mauro explained. “And what we’ve discovered in the year since launching ReadyPrint is the extent to which customers value choice in their payment methods as much as their services.”

Mauro Bartoletti, Head of Digital Programs, Epson

