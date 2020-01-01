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[Report] The payment success index 2020

We analysed over 52 million payments from 55,000 GoCardless businesses, to find out everything you need to know about payment failure rates.

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Failed payments can hurt businesses in seriously damaging ways, and all too often businesses accept them as an inevitability, as something to write off as a part of doing business.

But what is a typical payment failure rate for a business that collects payments on a recurring basis? And how does your brand compare?

You’ll find the answer, along with vital insights on the true scale of payment failures, in the payment success index 2020.

Download the report and get insights on:

  • Global failure rates for 2020

  • The hidden cost of uncollected payments

  • Comparisons of different industries and business sizes

  • How GoCardless payments compare to other payment methods

  • Payment failure rates by payment amount

Fill in your details and get your free copy of the report.

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GoCardless Ltd, 55 Collins Street, Melbourne VIC 3000, Australia

GoCardless Ltd (company registration number 07495895) is registered as a foreign company in Australia, ABN 17 606 261 74, and holds an Australian Financial Services licence (AFSL), number 478976.