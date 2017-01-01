Krish Subramanian

Co-founder and CEO, Chargebee

Krish Subramanian is the Co-founder and CEO of Chargebee, a Subscription Management & Billing Solution for Recurring Revenue Businesses. Krish is an engineer by profession and a problem solver at heart. For Krish, everything comes down to service and experience. His passion to build for the future, combined with over 20 years of experience in the world of software, along with his co-founders has helped fuel Chargebee’s 100% growth in revenue year on year. He is referred to as the “nice guy” within the company, the tech community, media, and his mom.