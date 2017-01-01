[Webinar] Mastering Payments: Scale your Payments like a Cloud Native
Hear from Chargebee, Cuckoo and GoCardless about how they’ve leveraged cloud-based payments to scale and grow their businesses.
Now available on-demand
Speakers
Eric Chan, Head of Partnerships, Chargebee
Daniel McClure, Head of Technology, Cuckoo Broadband
Stephen Riedy, GM of Northern Europe, GoCardless
In this webinar we will cover:
Why API ready payment platforms vs in-house solutions can accelerate your business as you scale
How to create multiple payment efficiencies through cloud-based payments
Why automating your payments process early promotes business growth
Why partnering with different providers is a smart decision when scaling
How Cuckoo is leveraging open banking capabilities to create a better customer experiences