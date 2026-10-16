Six reasons to integrate GoCardless with your fitness software

Quick summary

Connecting GoCardless to your gym or fitness software means memberships, joining fees, and failed payments are handled where you already manage your members. Your team gets less admin, you lose fewer members to a dead card, and nothing changes about how you run the gym.

GoCardless works with many of the best gym and fitness membership platforms. That means you can collect recurring payments by Direct Debit and one-off payments by Pay by Bank (an instant payment straight from your member's bank account) inside the software your team already uses, instead of running one system for members and another for payments.

Here are six reasons gyms and fitness businesses make the connection, and what it looks like day-to-day.

1. Keep running your gym the way you do now

GoCardless connects directly to the membership and class software your team already uses, so there's no new system to learn, no member re-registration and no separate payments tool to manage.

Payments and member records stay connected, so your team works from the software they open every day. We work with 350+ tools, including TeamUp, Glofox, Gym Master, and more, plus accounting software like Xero, Sage and QuickBooks.

2. Cut admin and close the month faster

An integration removes the manual steps between your payments and your member records, so your team spends less time processing, monitoring and reconciling payments.

Payments update automatically, so nobody has to key them in. The GoCardless dashboard shows who has paid and who hasn't at a glance, and every payment posts to your accounting software without manual entry. Businesses using GoCardless spend 59% less time managing payments (IDC, 2020).

GoCardless and GymMaster have saved us roughly 20 hours a week, filing, scanning, entering data, going back and rechecking stuff,” Jonathan Quieros, Owner, Dukes Gym.

Stop running after late payments Collect memberships and joining fees automatically, so your team can get back to your members. Explore our gyms and fitness hub. Explore the hub

3. Keep members who would have lapsed by accident

Connecting your payments to your membership software means failed payments get spotted and fixed quickly, so fewer members lapse without meaning to.

Cards expire, get replaced and go missing, and they fail 10 to 15% of the time (GoCardless Payment Success Index, 2020). Each failure can mean an awkward conversation at the desk, or even a lost membership. Bank details rarely expire or change, and 97.3% of automated recurring payments are collected on the first try (GoCardless Payment Success Rates, 2025).

When a payment does fail, Success+, our automatic recovery tool, retries it on the day a member is most likely to have the funds. Because payment updates reach your membership software, your team also knows straight away when a member needs a conversation, and can have it before the membership lapses. There's no need to chase, bring in debt collectors or write off revenue.

4. Take the joining fee and set up the membership in one go

With Pay by Bank, a new member can pay the joining fee instantly and set up their monthly Direct Debit in the same sign-up, without card details. That gives you one flow and one record, instead of a joining fee on one payment method and a membership on another.

You can take the first payment at sign-up, so there's no wait to collect a new member's money. You can also use Pay by Bank on its own for day passes, class packs, PT blocks and challenge entries, and 99% of instant one-off payments are collected on the first try (GoCardless Payment Success Rates, 2025).

5. Handle price changes, pauses and payment plans without starting again

Memberships change all the time, and with GoCardless you can change the amount you collect without asking members to set anything up again. Members are notified in advance, as the Direct Debit rules require, so price rises, upgrades and downgrades don't mean customers need to re-sign.

Members who are injured, travelling or taking a break can pause their membership and restart it later with no new sign-up. For bigger purchases like annual memberships, courses and PT blocks, instalments let members spread the cost across an agreed schedule, and you can take a deposit up front. Each payment is collected automatically, so higher-value packages are easier to sell.

6. Steadier cash flow as you grow

Payments are collected on the dates you set, so you know when money is due to land and can plan around it. Monthly revenue becomes something you can forecast, instead of something that shifts every time a card expires. Businesses using GoCardless typically get paid 47% faster (IDC, 2020), and you can see the status of every payment at a glance.

As you add members, launch new classes or open a second site, collections run the same way. Twice the members doesn't mean twice the payment work.

What does GoCardless cost for gyms?

GoCardless is pay-as-you-go, with no setup costs and no hidden fees. Fees are charged per transaction, and you can change your plan or close your account whenever you like. Businesses using GoCardless cut the cost of taking payments by 56% (IDC, 2020).

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