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Partner Directory

Health & Fitness

Automate one off and recurring payments when connecting GoCardless to your membership management software

Glofox
Glofox

Prioritise your members and less time worrying about payments

Perfect Gym
Perfect Gym

Take the hassle out of membership payments

Class Manager
Class Manager

Affordably administrate your classes with Bank Debit integration

Golf Club Subs
Golf Club Subs

Handle your golfing memberships easily with Bank Debit

Gymmanager
Gymmanager

Let GoCardless do the heavy lifting with Bank Debit capability

GymMaster Software
GymMaster Software

Raise your potential with financial management for gyms

Martialytics
Martialytics

Manage your school and get paid easily with GoCardless

PTminder
PTminder

Grow your fitness business with automated payments

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Seen 'GoCardless Ltd' on your bank statement? Learn more

GoCardless Ltd, 55 Collins Street, Melbourne VIC 3000, Australia

GoCardless Ltd (company registration number 07495895) is registered as a foreign company in Australia, ABN 17 606 261 74, and holds an Australian Financial Services licence (AFSL), number 478976.