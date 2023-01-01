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CALCULATEthe cost of churn

Keep your customers coming back

Not all customers that churn intend to. 30% of churn stems from payment failure.

Reduce churn by 50% by lowering payment failure rates.

Calculate your churn cost

How much is involuntary churn costing your business?

Discover how much churn costs you, and compare it to the industry standard. How much money could you save by retaining more of your customers?

Try the churn calculator

Why pay attention to churn?

11-15% of failed payments result in unintentional churn

Up to 25x more expensive to acquire a new customer than keep an existing one

5% improvement in customer retention can increase revenue by 25%-95%

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Churn is a leaky bucket

Customer churn is complex and expensive. This infographic delves into the true cost of churn, how to reduce it and the impact of adding Direct Debit to your payments methods.

Take a look

Is your churn problem involuntary or voluntary?

Churn rate is an important indicator of the health of your business. But, it’s not just dissatisfied customers who choose to leave. Understand how you can cost-effectively reduce churn.

Read on

  • Churn is a leaky bucket

    Customer churn is complex and expensive. This infographic delves into the true cost of churn, how to reduce it and the impact of adding Direct Debit to your payments methods.

    Take a look

  • Is your churn problem involuntary or voluntary?

    Churn rate is an important indicator of the health of your business. But, it’s not just dissatisfied customers who choose to leave. Understand how you can cost-effectively reduce churn.

    Read on

How DocuSign increased Customer Lifetime Value

DocuSign needed a payment provider that was both reliable for recurring payments and preferred by customers in its key markets. Find out how they increased their customer retention with Direct Debit. 

Read the story

Optimise your payment strategy to prevent involuntary churn

When customer acquisition costs up to 25x more than keeping an existing one, preventing customer churn seems like a no brainer. Learn how to prevent your customers from churning unintentionally.

Read the guide

Don’t let churn become a concern

Calculate your churn costGet in touch

Speak with our payments experts to learn how you can make sure your customers don’t leave unintentionally.

Calculate your churn costGet in touch

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Seen 'GoCardless Ltd' on your bank statement? Learn more

GoCardless Ltd, 55 Collins Street, Melbourne VIC 3000, Australia

GoCardless Ltd (company registration number 07495895) is registered as a foreign company in Australia, ABN 17 606 261 74, and holds an Australian Financial Services licence (AFSL), number 478976.