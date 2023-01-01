Get paid 47% faster with Direct Debit

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Could being paid faster improve your working capital and cash flow? Calculate how much capital you can unlock.
Will reducing your time to get paid improve your working capital?
Now more than ever, businesses need to maximise cash flow to recover from the economic challenges of the global pandemic.
We’ve rounded up some simple ways you can optimise payments and cash flow at every stage of the customer lifecycle to help your business grow.
Take control of when you collect payments using our platform built on BECS Direct Debit.
This payment method allows you to pull payments directly from customers’ bank accounts at the time an invoice is due.
With GoCardless, 97.3% of payments will be collected successfully at the first attempt.
You can also recover over 75% of at-risk payments with our intelligent payment recovery product Success+.
30% of churn is involuntary, stemming from failed payments.
Maximise your payment success with GoCardless and retain your loyal customers for longer.
Cloud-based property management software, Re-Leased, chose GoCardless as a reliable and cost-effective payments partner it can trust.
“We’re also down to 30 days DSO,” Sam said, “which, as we have 30-day payment terms, means most invoices are being paid on time. We can see which payments will be coming in and when, which is massively important for our planning, and also if any are likely to cause us issues and need some proactive input.”
Sam Caulton, Finance Director, Re-Leased.
Speak to one of our payment experts to learn how GoCardless can help reduce your DSO and improve your cash flow.