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Join the no-dishonour-fee movement. Recover payment failures without upsetting valuable gym members.
We’ll help you save up to 30% (compared to other payment platforms) with a transparent fee structure and no excessive dishonour fees.
Use payment intelligence to collect payments with ideal timing. Automatic retries recover an average of 70% of failed payments; without irking members.
GymMaster, Glofox, PTminder, Martialytics and 350+ other partners integrate. Save time on admin, and spend more time on your business.
If you ever decide to leave GoCardless, we’ll shed a tear. But, we won’t hold your data hostage or charge you a cent to access or migrate it.
Learn how this antiquated approach is harming your business.
Member experience can propel your gym from empty to bustling
Find out how to unlock hassle-free payments for your gym and members
Find the partner you need
Create a workflow that works for your gym or fitness centre (without code). Choose from 350+ GoCardless partner integrations, from fitness management to accounting software providers.
Speak to our payment experts about using GoCardless for your gym or fitness centre.