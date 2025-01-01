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Fairer payments for the fitness industry

Join the no-dishonour-fee movement. Recover payment failures without upsetting valuable gym members. 

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Painless payments for you and your members

Eliminate dishonour fees

We’ll help you save up to 30% (compared to other payment platforms) with a transparent fee structure and no excessive dishonour fees. 

Recover failed payments

Use payment intelligence to collect payments with ideal timing. Automatic retries recover an average of 70% of failed payments; without irking members. 

Powerful integrations

GymMaster, Glofox, PTminder, Martialytics and 350+ other partners integrate. Save time on admin, and spend more time on your business. 

Own your data

If you ever decide to leave GoCardless, we’ll shed a tear. But, we won’t hold your data hostage or charge you a cent to access or migrate it.

A member-first approach to payments

Why dishonour fees are working against your gym

Learn how this antiquated approach is harming your business.

Learn more

Create a member experience that drives retention and growth

Member experience can propel your gym from empty to bustling

Read the blog

Gym owner’s payment platform checklist

Find out how to unlock hassle-free payments for your gym and members

Get the checklist

Why gyms and fitness centres love GoCardless

  • “Without GoCardless we would need an accountant or a debt collection person, so that’s a massive direct saving of about $90,000 a year.”

    Dukes Gym

  • “Payment requests that used to take anywhere from 3 to 7 business days are now processed on the same day by GoCardless.”

    Engie

  • “More than 75% of members pay with GoCardless, which has saved 20 hours per week of data entry for our finance team.”

    Sustainable Salons

  • “GoCardless has a massive impact because it helps us improve cash flow. That's cash that we can invest for growth.”

    Deputy

Find the partner you need

Supercharge your tech stack

Create a workflow that works for your gym or fitness centre (without code). Choose from 350+ GoCardless partner integrations, from fitness management to accounting software providers.

    Supercharge your tech stack
    Supercharge your tech stack

    Let’s go. It’s time to take the pain out of payments.

    Speak to our payment experts about using GoCardless for your gym or fitness centre. 

    Contact us

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    +61 3 8375 9198

    Seen 'GoCardless Ltd' on your bank statement? Learn more

    GoCardless Ltd, 55 Collins Street, Melbourne VIC 3000, Australia

    GoCardless Ltd (company registration number 07495895) is registered as a foreign company in Australia, ABN 17 606 261 74, and holds an Australian Financial Services licence (AFSL), number 478976.