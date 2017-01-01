Payer preference
Give Energy customers their preferred payment method and win more payers
Start giving your payers what they want to increase conversions, improve customer loyalty and reduce churn.
78% of businesses and nearly 50% of consumers prefer direct debit. Want to understand how GoCardless can help you offer payers what they want?
Why payers prefer to pay by direct debit
Gives peace of mind
Payments by direct debit are more likely to be successful and more likely to be paid on time. Payers are less likely to suffer a service interruption or be chased for payment.
Saves time & money
For businesses, AP processes have a range of costly manual processes, from making manual payments, to the problems caused by late payments. For consumers, pushing payments regularly, or having to update expired cards takes time and effort.
Direct Debit is trusted
Payments via Direct Debit are never taken without advance notification. Customer’s payments are protected by the Direct Debit guarantee - so if a payment is taken in error, they are guaranteed a refund.
How do Energy customers want to pay their bills?
A 2021 survey of over 15,000 consumers identified Direct Debit as by far the most popular way to pay household bills in the UK. Over three times as many people chose to pay with Direct Debit than the second most popular choice, debit cards.
How GoCardless can help
Pull-based payment collection
GoCardless offers one of the most convenient ways to pay for recurring payments. Direct Debit offers safety, flexibility and automation.
With GoCardless as your Direct Debit provider, eliminate expensive card transaction fees, reduce admin burden and successfully collect 97% of payments at the first attempt.
Saves time & money
With GoCardless, you can collect payments in local currencies in over 30 countries including the UK, Eurozone, United States, Canada, Australia and New Zealand.
By using GoCardless to diversity your payment options, you’ll be collecting recurring payments at the real exchange rate in a predictable, transparent way.
Easily collect one-off payments
Instant Bank Pay, which is powered by open banking, allows businesses to collect one-off payments seamlessly.
This bank-to-bank payment method means more businesses can now offer Direct Debit as the preferred payment method, as one-off payments can now be easily collected to.
