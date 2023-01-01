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with GoCardless and Xero you can
Don't waste time chasing payments. Get paid up to twice as fast by accpeting GoCardless payments on your Xero Invoices.
Control when you collect payments, reduce your DSO and boost payment success so you can invest in your business’s future.
For most businesses it takes over a month to receive payments and have a DSO of 20+ days.
Take control of when you collect payments using GoCardless BECS Direct Debit. This payment method allows you to pull payments directly from customers’ bank accounts at the time an invoice is due.
The global benchmark for recurring payment failure for GoCardless is 2.9%. Meanwhile, digital wallets have the highest average failure rate (11.5%), followed by credit/debit cards (7.9%).
With GoCardless, 97.3% of payments will be collected successfully at the first attempt.
Small business will lose $10,500 every year in uncollected payments, and that's without considering admin and recovery costs. Mid-sized businesses stand to lose $38,000! It's important to understand your failure rate, and the impact it could have on your revenue.
Cloud-based property management software, Re-Leased, chose GoCardless as a reliable and cost-effective payments partner it can trust.
“This is huge for us. It limits our chasing and gives us much more control over our cash flow.” Sam Caulton, Finance Director, Re-Leased.
Especially if you don’t have an understanding of why your payments are failing.
As a potential limit to your business’s ability to succeed and grow, failed payments shouldn’t be accepted as an inevitability.
What does the typical failure rate look like for businesses collecting recurring payments? And how does your business compare?
Speak with a payments expert to learn how GoCardless can help you leave failed payments in the past.