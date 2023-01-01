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with GoCardless and Xero you can

Stop chasing payments

Don't waste time chasing payments. Get paid up to twice as fast by accpeting GoCardless payments on your Xero Invoices.

‏‏‎Control when you collect payments, reduce your DSO and boost payment success so you can invest in your business’s future.

GoCardless for Xero

Improve your cash flow by:

Reducing time to get paid

For most businesses it takes over a month to receive payments and have a DSO of 20+ days.

Take control of when you collect payments using GoCardless BECS Direct Debit. This payment method allows you to pull payments directly from customers’ bank accounts at the time an invoice is due.

Choosing the right payment method

The global benchmark for recurring payment failure for GoCardless is 2.9%. Meanwhile, digital wallets have the highest average failure rate (11.5%), followed by credit/debit cards (7.9%).

With GoCardless, 97.3% of payments will be collected successfully at the first attempt.

Reducing payment failures

Small business will lose $10,500 every year in uncollected payments, and that's without considering admin and recovery costs. Mid-sized businesses stand to lose $38,000! It's important to understand your failure rate, and the impact it could have on your revenue.

Re-Leased benefits from improved cash flow

Cloud-based property management software, Re-Leased, chose GoCardless as a reliable and cost-effective payments partner it can trust.

“This is huge for us. It limits our chasing and gives us much more control over our cash flow.” Sam Caulton, Finance Director, Re-Leased.

Read the Re-Leased story

Set up in minutes, save hours of chasing payments

Failed payments can be damaging to your business

Especially if you don’t have an understanding of why your payments are failing.

As a potential limit to your business’s ability to succeed and grow, failed payments shouldn’t be accepted as an inevitability. 

What does the typical failure rate look like for businesses collecting recurring payments? And how does your business compare?

Read the findings

Make cash flow no problem and get paid, fast.

Speak with a payments expert to learn how GoCardless can help you leave failed payments in the past.

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+61 3 8375 9198

Seen 'GoCardless Ltd' on your bank statement? Learn more

GoCardless Ltd, 55 Collins Street, Melbourne VIC 3000, Australia

GoCardless Ltd (company registration number 07495895) is registered as a foreign company in Australia, ABN 17 606 261 74, and holds an Australian Financial Services licence (AFSL), number 478976.