GoCardless for enterprise businesses
Reduce the time it takes you to receive payments by 47% with GoCardless, and keep debtor days to a minimum.
Outstanding payments can limit your brand’s ability to invest for the future.
Overall, having a rock-solid platform like GoCardless for automated monthly payment collection is a huge advantage from a cash flow point of view. We can be more confident of our ongoing income, and we can see an income stream that is forecastable for the near future.
Clare Caras-Altas, Finance Director, Taurus Insurance Services
GoCardless is built on bank debit, a pull-based payment method – giving you the power to decide when payments are collected, and full oversight of your accounts receivable.
GoCardless is built on bank debit, a pull-based, bank-to-bank payment method that allows businesses to collect payments directly from their customers’ bank accounts.
With GoCardless, around 97.3% of payments will be collected successfully first time around. With real-time reporting, you’ll know instantly when a payment does fail so you can act fast.
Recover up to 76% of any failed payments with Success+, which retries payments on the optimal day to collect from each customer.
Success+ does all the heavy lifting, calculating the best time to retry a payment and tracking which payments have been successfully collected. 89% of businesses said Success+ saves them time.
Everything just works… It’s now a one- or two-touch billing process, once a month. We don’t need to think or worry about it anymore."
John Heggs, Finance Manager, intY
Speak to one of our payment experts about the challenges of reducing payout timings, and we’ll work with you to transform the way you collect recurring payments.