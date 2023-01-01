Effortless co-contribution collections for aged care
The Support at Home changes demand efficient payment solutions. GoCardless automates co-contribution collection, integrates with tools like Xero, and simplifies payments for all your clients.
Less admin, more care
Automated payment collection
Ensure timely and accurate collection of recurring co-contribution payments, leading to smoother operations.
Seamless accounting integration
Connect effortlessly with your existing accounting software (like Xero or QuickBooks) workflows for streamlined accounting and reconciliation.
A better customer experience
No need for residents to remember regular payments, log into online banking, or write and send cheques each week.
Own your data
Secure and compliant, always. We’ll never hold your data hostage or charge you a cent to access or migrate it.
Find your core tools
Connect with your existing accounting platform
GoCardless offers direct and robust integration with Xero, QuickBooks or 350+ billing tools, automating the collection and reconciliation of co-contribution payments. Without the chasing or manual error.
