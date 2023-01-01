Skip to content

Effortless co-contribution collections for aged care

The Support at Home changes demand efficient payment solutions. GoCardless automates co-contribution collection, integrates with tools like Xero, and simplifies payments for all your clients.

Elderly man

Efficient payment solutions for all your clients

Navigating NDIS funding and the new Support at Home Program

Are you prepared for the new program co-contributions?

How to set up direct debit payments in Xero

Here’s our quick guide on how to set up Xero in Australia.

Guide to automated payments

Assess your payments strategy and implement automated payments

Less admin, more care

Automated payment collection

Ensure timely and accurate collection of recurring co-contribution payments, leading to smoother operations.

Seamless accounting integration

Connect effortlessly with your existing accounting software (like Xero or QuickBooks) workflows for streamlined accounting and reconciliation.

A better customer experience

No need for residents to remember regular payments, log into online banking, or write and send cheques each week.

Own your data

Secure and compliant, always. We’ll never hold your data hostage or charge you a cent to access or migrate it.

  • Dukes Gym

    “Without GoCardless we would need an accountant or a debt collection person, so that’s a massive direct saving of about $90,000 a year.”

  • The Back Room

    “Integrating GoCardless with Xero has saved us at least half an FTE in bookkeeping annually.”

  • Sustainable Salons

    “More than 75% of members pay with GoCardless, which has saved 20 hours per week of data entry for our finance team.”

  • Deputy

    “GoCardless has a massive impact because it helps us improve cash flow. As soon as we get paid, that's cash that we can invest for growth.”

Find your core tools

Connect with your existing accounting platform

GoCardless offers direct and robust integration with Xero, QuickBooks or 350+ billing tools, automating the collection and reconciliation of co-contribution payments. Without the chasing or manual error.

    Ready to future-proof your aged care payments?

    Learn how GoCardless can streamline your payment processes and ensure a smooth transition for the changes.

