Effortless co-contribution collections for aged care

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The Support at Home changes demand efficient payment solutions. GoCardless automates co-contribution collection, integrates with tools like Xero, and simplifies payments for all your clients.
Are you prepared for the new program co-contributions?
Here’s our quick guide on how to set up Xero in Australia.
Assess your payments strategy and implement automated payments
Ensure timely and accurate collection of recurring co-contribution payments, leading to smoother operations.
Connect effortlessly with your existing accounting software (like Xero or QuickBooks) workflows for streamlined accounting and reconciliation.
No need for residents to remember regular payments, log into online banking, or write and send cheques each week.
Secure and compliant, always. We’ll never hold your data hostage or charge you a cent to access or migrate it.
Find your core tools
GoCardless offers direct and robust integration with Xero, QuickBooks or 350+ billing tools, automating the collection and reconciliation of co-contribution payments. Without the chasing or manual error.
Learn how GoCardless can streamline your payment processes and ensure a smooth transition for the changes.