Promote bank payments to businesses

Get your GoCardless Advisor toolkit

Promote the benefits of paying by bank with GoCardless as an advisor to businesses in your network with these pre-made and customisable assets. Promote your referral link and activate more businesses to get your discount. 

Download the .zip files below.

Get the toolkit
Your tools for promotion

Given that GoCardless lowers on average, the overall cost of transactions by 56%* it makes sense that over 100,000 businesses choose to offer bank payments powered by GoCardless.

We’ve created this downloadable toolkit to help you launch and promote paying by bank with GoCardless and the benefits for businesses using your referral link across your channels and network. 

*IDC: The business value of GoCardless platform for collecting recurring payments

What's in the toolkit?

Download the .zip file with:

  • Brand guidelines

  • Logos and advisor badges

  • Email signatures

  • Website banners

  • Social graphics

The rules: Follow the brand guidelines in the .zip file to make sure you’re using the assets in the best way to show off your brand and GoCardless. 

The terms of the agreement between you and us apply to your use of our logo.

The shop window to your business

Your channels, like your website, email, socials and even your invoices and email signatures, are a platform for your brand and an opportunity to engage with your network.

Use these downloadable assets to leverage our brand, show the benefits of paying by bank with GoCardless and promote your referral link. 

Ready to get started?

Download the Advisor toolkit to start promoting your referral link and your journey to earning a discount.

