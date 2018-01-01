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As of March 2018, businesses can sign up to collect payments through GoCardless if they are based in any of the following countries:
Australia
Austria
Belgium
Bulgaria
Croatia
Cyprus
Czech Republic
Finland
France
Germany
Hungary
Italy
Luxembourg
Malta
Netherlands
New Zealand
Norway
Portugal
Republic of Ireland
Romania
Slovakia
Spain
Sweden
Switzerland
United Kingdom
We currently support payments in DKK, GBP, EUR, SEK, AUD, NZD and Canadian Dollars.
GoCardless gives you access to a growing number of Direct Debit schemes around the world. You can use each scheme to collect payments from customers in the following countries:
United Kingdom - Bacs Direct Debit
Eurozone - SEPA Direct Debit (for a full list of supported countries, see this support article)
Sweden - Bg Autogiro
Denmark - Betalingsservice
Australia - BECS Direct Debit
New Zealand - BECS Direct Debit
Canada - Pre-Authorized Debit
Betalingsservice allows you to collect Krone-denominated payments from customers based in Denmark. You can read more about it in our dedicated Direct Debit guide.
Bacs Direct Debit allows you to collect GBP-denominated payments from a bank account in the United Kingdom. You can read more about it in our guide to Bacs Direct Debit.
SEPA Direct Debit allows you to collect Euro-denominated payments from a bank account in the Single Euro Payments Area (SEPA). You can read more about it in our guide to SEPA Direct Debit.
Bg Autogiro allows you to collect kronor-denominated payments from a bank account in Sweden. You can read more about it in our guide to Bg Autogiro.
BECS allows you to collect Australian dollar-denominated payments from a bank account in Australia (if you are based within Australia). If you are based outside of Australia, all that’s required is a bank account that supports Australian Dollars. You can read more about it in our guide to BECS Direct Debit.
BECS (NZ) allows you to collect New Zealand dollar-denominated payments from a bank account in New Zealand. You can read more about it in our guide to BECS Direct Debit.
Pre-Authorized Debit (sometimes known as PAD) allows you collect Canadian dollar-denominated payments from a bank account in Canada. You can read more about it in our guide to Pre-Authorized Debit.
We are working hard to expand our service to more countries soon. You can currently register your interest in taking payments from the following countries:
Got a question? Raise a ticket with our Support team