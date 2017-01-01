Growth
Financial transformation is the new digital transformation
With the right deployment, financial transformation can reap significant rewards
Scaling your payment infrastructure at pace
An efficient and adaptable payment infrastructure is crucial to business growth.
3 ways CFOs must harness the power of open banking
What CFOs have to gain with open banking
5 facts about how B2B SaaS customers choose to pay
Payment preference matters. Learn how SaaS businesses can win more subscribers.
[Report] Global payment preferences for recurring B2B purchases
We surveyed 4,990 businesses across 9 markets to determine which payment methods businesses prefer for different use cases.
IDC study demonstrates business value of GoCardless
See what the providers of global market intelligence found in their study.
