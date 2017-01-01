Definitions

Processing Fee: the fees collected by GoCardless, on behalf of GoCardless and LIFT, for: (a) the supply of the GoCardless Service and (b) enabling the Merchant to access its GoCardless Account and the GoCardless Service via LIFT’s choice of gym management software. Excludes any VAT and similar taxes charged by GoCardless.

Problem Payment Fee: the fees relating to refunds, Chargebacks and Failed Payments, excluding any VAT and similar taxes charged by GoCardless.

Failed Payment: a Payment Order unable to be successfully processed by GoCardless, for whatever reason, including without limitation due to insufficient funds in the Customer’s bank account.

Chargeback: any claim by a Customer having the effect of a Transaction being reversed such that funds are deducted from the GoCardless Bank Account in relation to that Transaction, including via any means prescribed by the relevant Payment Scheme, including the direct debit guarantee.