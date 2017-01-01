Skip to content
Our terms of service

Definitions

Processing Fee: the fees collected by GoCardless, on behalf of GoCardless and LIFT, for: (a) the supply of the GoCardless Service and (b) enabling the Merchant to access its GoCardless Account and the GoCardless Service via LIFT’s choice of gym management software. Excludes any VAT and similar taxes charged by GoCardless.

Problem Payment Fee: the fees relating to refunds, Chargebacks and Failed Payments, excluding any VAT and similar taxes charged by GoCardless.

Failed Payment: a Payment Order unable to be successfully processed by GoCardless, for whatever reason, including without limitation due to insufficient funds in the Customer’s bank account.

Chargeback: any claim by a Customer having the effect of a Transaction being reversed such that funds are deducted from the GoCardless Bank Account in relation to that Transaction, including via any means prescribed by the relevant Payment Scheme, including the direct debit guarantee.

Australia

Processing Fee

Problem Payment Fee - Failed Payments & Chargebacks

Problem Payment Fee - Refunds

 

AUD 0.25

AUD 1.125

AUD 0.30

Canada

Processing Fee

Problem Payment Fee - Failed Payments & Chargebacks

Problem Payment Fee - Refunds

 

CAD 0.522

N/A

N/A

Eurozone

Processing Fee

Problem Payment Fee - Failed Payments & Chargebacks

Problem Payment Fee - Refunds

 

EUR 0.261

EUR 5.25

EUR 0.30

New Zealand

Processing Fee

Problem Payment Fee - Failed Payments & Chargebacks

Problem Payment Fee - Refunds

 

NZD 0.324

NZD 1.125

NZD 0.40

United Kingdom

Processing Fee

Problem Payment Fee - Failed Payments & Chargebacks

Problem Payment Fee - Refunds

 

GBP 0.159

N/A

N/A

United States

Processing Fee

Problem Payment Fee - Failed Payments & Chargebacks

Problem Payment Fee - Refunds

 

USD 0.18

USD 8

USD 0.50

 

