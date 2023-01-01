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1 in 12 payments fail. You need a bigger boat.

Save yourself from the jaws of failed payments

Payment failures are not just the cost of doing business. At GoCardless we use a pull-based payment collection that allows you to pull payments directly from your customer's bank account at the time they are due.

We know that we can reduce your payment failures to as low as 2.9%, that's why we’re offering you a $40 Netflix eVoucher. Now sit back and enjoy a movie on us, and save the chases for the big screen.

Watch: Transform your payment strategy

Reduce payment failures to:

Capture more revenue

Every year Enterprise businesses stand to lose over $2M in uncollected revenue due to payment failures.

Eliminate bad debt

On average, businesses with B2C revenue see 16-20% of their failed payments turn into bad debt, while B2B businesses see 11%-15% turn into bad debt.

Decrease churn

2 out of 3 businesses see their failed payments turn into churn more than 10% of the time, and churn also leads to higher chargeback rates.

8 steps to maximize return on your payment strategy

From the customer acquisition funnel to payment operations, learn how the 8 dimensions of recurring payments work together to make a successful payment strategy.

Use the payment dimension framework to grow your business quicker, and find hidden efficiencies within your payment operations.

Compare how different payment methods stack up when it comes to payment collection, and get important payment benchmarks to see how your business compares to the competition.

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How GoCardless can help

Pull-based payment collection

GoCardless is built on BECS Direct Debit also known as bank debit. It's a pull-based, bank-to-bank payment method that allows businesses to pull payments directly from their customers’ bank accounts at the time invoices are due.

Reduce churn

30% of churn is involuntary and often due to failed payments. Maximize your payment success with GoCardless and retain loyal customers for longer.

Intelligent payment recovery

With GoCardless, 97% of payments will be collected successfully at the first attempt. With real-time reporting, you'll know instantly when a payment fails so you can take action.

Trusted by over 55,000 global businesses

GoCardless is used by over 55,000 businesses around the world, including global businesses like DocuSign, SurveyMonkey, Deputy, Siteminder and AON.

Read what our customers have to say

Take the bite out of failed payments

Speak with a payments expert to learn how GoCardless can help reduce failed payments and transform your payments strategy.

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+64 9-801 2193

Seen 'GoCardless Ltd' on your bank statement? Learn more

DLA Piper New Zealand, PwC Tower, Level 15, 15 Customs Street West, Auckland, 1010, New Zealand

GoCardless Ltd (company registration number 07495895) is registered as a foreign company in Australia, ABN 17 606 261 74, and holds an Australian Financial Services licence (AFSL), number 478976.