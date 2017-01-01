Ready to see GoCardless in action?

What does switching to GoCardless look like?

While there are a lot of benefits for you and your members when changing to a managed Direct Debit provider. But what happens when you switch Direct Debit providers?

To make the switching process crystal clear, we interviewed GoCardless Onboarding Analyst, Costa Xynos. Costa explains each step of the onboarding process, including the all-important bulk change. Costa and the onboarding team have helped hundreds of large organisations start taking payments via GoCardless.

Watch the video