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Finance

A Guide to Non-Financial Assets for Small Businesses
A Guide to Non-Financial Assets for Small Businesses

Learn about non-financial assets within asset management

2 min read
Finance
What is the private sector?
What is the private sector?

The private sector includes all for-profit businesses. Here’s why it’s important

2 min read
Finance
Why Do Small Businesses Need Financial Modelling?
Why Do Small Businesses Need Financial Modelling?

Take your business to the next level with financial modelling. Here’s how.

3 min read
Finance
How to navigate the Australian Payments Network
How to navigate the Australian Payments Network

The Australian Payments Network has published a guide for new fintech companies

2 min read
Finance
Set up a trust fund in Australia
Set up a trust fund in Australia

Learn about trusts in Australia and how to use one

3 min read
Finance
Aussie Forex checklist for traders
Aussie Forex checklist for traders

Set up currency trades more efficiently with an Aussie Forex checklist

2 min read
Finance
Operating Budgets For Small Businesses
Operating Budgets For Small Businesses

Take control of your business costs by mastering your operating budget

2 min read
Finance
How Does Goodwill Affect Financial Statements?
How Does Goodwill Affect Financial Statements?

Learn how goodwill affects financial statements and impairment accounting

2 min read
Finance
The Impact of a Bull Market on Investments
The Impact of a Bull Market on Investments

What is the best investment strategy to follow during a bull market?

2 min read
Finance
What Is Superannuation?
What Is Superannuation?

Is your money working for you? Find out how to choose a superannuation fund.

2 min read
Finance
What Is Face Value?
What Is Face Value?

Find out what face value means & the difference between face & market value

2 min read
Finance
How Does Venture Capital Work?
How Does Venture Capital Work?

Take your business to the next level with venture capital investment.

3 min read
Finance
What Are Quartiles?
What Are Quartiles?

Quartiles take the median of a data set one step further. Here’s how.

2 min read
Finance
What Is a Bear Market?
What Is a Bear Market?

Make wiser investments by understanding a bull and bear market.

3 min read
Finance
Guide to bank reconciliation (with a template)
Guide to bank reconciliation (with a template)

What is bank reconciliation? Learn more about how this works in accounting

2 min read
Finance
The Impact of a Bull Market on Investments
The Impact of a Bull Market on Investments

What is the best investment strategy to follow during a bull market?

2 min read
Finance
What Is a Finance Lease?
What Is a Finance Lease?

Is a finance lease or operating lease a better option for your business?

2 min read
Finance
What’s the Difference Between IAS and IFRS?
What’s the Difference Between IAS and IFRS?

What is IAS and why does it matter?

2 min read
Accountants
Cryptocurrency regulations in Australia
Cryptocurrency regulations in Australia

Is cryptocurrency legal in Australia? The answer is a resounding yes

2 min read
Finance
Risk management guide for businesses
Risk management guide for businesses

Learn to identify, assess, and mitigate risks with a risk management plan

3 min read
Finance
Guide to the Reserve Bank of Australia
Guide to the Reserve Bank of Australia

Discover the primary goals of the Reserve Bank of Australia in this guide

3 min read
Finance
Sales forecasting and why it matters for your business
Sales forecasting and why it matters for your business

Find out how sales forecasting can help you run your business

2 min read
Finance
The cash ratio and what it tells you about your business
The cash ratio and what it tells you about your business

Find out how to calculate the cash ratio of your business

2 min read
Finance
Why is Cash Flow Management Important?
Why is Cash Flow Management Important?

We explain cash flow management and why it’s so important for SMEs

2 min read
Finance
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