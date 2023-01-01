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Optty partners with GoCardless to bring global bank payments to Australian businesses
Optty partners with GoCardless to bring global bank payments to Australian businesses
2 min read
GoCardless bolsters partnership team with two senior appointments
GoCardless bolsters partnership team with two senior appointments
2 min read
i=Change partners with GoCardless to make giving back easier for businesses
i=Change partners with GoCardless to make giving back easier for businesses

i=Change partners with GoCardless to make giving back easier for businesses

2 min read
GoCardless revenues up 38% in FY24, with nearly £40bn processed in payments
GoCardless revenues up 38% in FY24, with nearly £40bn processed in payments

Net losses shrink by 55% as management declare ‘clear path to profitability

3 min read
GoCardless partners with Endava to bring the latest in bank payments to enterprise businesses
GoCardless partners with Endava to bring the latest in bank payments to enterprise businesses

Strategic collaboration enables GoCardless to reach large organisations at scale

2 min read
GoCardless partners with Endava to bring the latest in bank payments to enterprise businesses
GoCardless partners with Endava to bring the latest in bank payments to enterprise businesses

Strategic collaboration enables GoCardless to reach large organisations at scale

2 min read
Rent The Roo Partners with GoCardless to boost Payment Success and remove ‘unfair’ dishonour fees from network
Rent The Roo Partners with GoCardless to boost Payment Success and remove ‘unfair’ dishonour fees from network

Customers can now avoid dishonour fees on appliance, phone and furniture rentals

4 min read
GoCardless partners with InsuredHQ to provide faster payments for insurance companies
GoCardless partners with InsuredHQ to provide faster payments for insurance companies

The integration will see GoCardless and InsuredHQ simplify payments within the insurance sector

2 min read
Alexandra Chiaramonti appointed Managing Director, International at GoCardless
Alexandra Chiaramonti appointed Managing Director, International at GoCardless
2 min read

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Seen 'GoCardless Ltd' on your bank statement? Learn more

GoCardless Ltd, 55 Collins Street, Melbourne VIC 3000, Australia

GoCardless Ltd (company registration number 07495895) is registered as a foreign company in Australia, ABN 17 606 261 74, and holds an Australian Financial Services licence (AFSL), number 478976.