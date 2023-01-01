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Mara Perkuma-Maslakova

Optty partners with GoCardless to bring global bank payments to Australian businesses
Optty partners with GoCardless to bring global bank payments to Australian businesses
2 min read
Press Releases
GoCardless bolsters partnership team with two senior appointments
GoCardless bolsters partnership team with two senior appointments
2 min read
Press Releases
i=Change partners with GoCardless to make giving back easier for businesses
i=Change partners with GoCardless to make giving back easier for businesses

i=Change partners with GoCardless to make giving back easier for businesses

2 min read
Press Releases
GoCardless revenues up 38% in FY24, with nearly £40bn processed in payments
GoCardless revenues up 38% in FY24, with nearly £40bn processed in payments

Net losses shrink by 55% as management declare ‘clear path to profitability

3 min read
Press Releases
GoCardless partners with Endava to bring the latest in bank payments to enterprise businesses
GoCardless partners with Endava to bring the latest in bank payments to enterprise businesses

Strategic collaboration enables GoCardless to reach large organisations at scale

2 min read
Press Releases
GoCardless partners with Endava to bring the latest in bank payments to enterprise businesses
GoCardless partners with Endava to bring the latest in bank payments to enterprise businesses

Strategic collaboration enables GoCardless to reach large organisations at scale

2 min read
Press Releases
Rent The Roo Partners with GoCardless to boost Payment Success and remove ‘unfair’ dishonour fees from network
Rent The Roo Partners with GoCardless to boost Payment Success and remove ‘unfair’ dishonour fees from network

Customers can now avoid dishonour fees on appliance, phone and furniture rentals

4 min read
Press Releases
GoCardless partners with InsuredHQ to provide faster payments for insurance companies
GoCardless partners with InsuredHQ to provide faster payments for insurance companies

The integration will see GoCardless and InsuredHQ simplify payments within the insurance sector

2 min read
Press Releases
Alexandra Chiaramonti appointed Managing Director, International at GoCardless
Alexandra Chiaramonti appointed Managing Director, International at GoCardless
2 min read
Press Releases
GoCardless partners with ICE InsureTech to provide faster payments for insurance companies
GoCardless partners with ICE InsureTech to provide faster payments for insurance companies
2 min read
Press Releases
GoCardless and Intuit QuickBooks launch integration to end late payments for Australian small businesses
GoCardless and Intuit QuickBooks launch integration to end late payments for Australian small businesses
3 min read
Press Releases
Genea Fertility selects GoCardless to make fertility treatments more accessible to prospective parents
Genea Fertility selects GoCardless to make fertility treatments more accessible to prospective parents

The industry leader in fertility treatments now offers a seamless recurring payment experience for its fertility treatment and egg-freezing services

2 min read
Press Releases
GoCardless signs agreement to acquire Nuapay
GoCardless signs agreement to acquire Nuapay

Acquisition to create a full-service bank payment provider that will accelerate the execution of GoCardless’ strategy

2 min read
Press Releases
GoCardless and Xero renew partnership to help small businesses navigate tough economic times
GoCardless and Xero renew partnership to help small businesses navigate tough economic times
2 min read
Press Releases
UNIPaaS partners with GoCardless to add bank payments to its offering
UNIPaaS partners with GoCardless to add bank payments to its offering

Collaboration will allow businesses to access bank payments in over 25 countries directly within the UNIPaaS platform

1 min read
Press Releases
Nordigen execs join GoCardless leadership team
Nordigen execs join GoCardless leadership team

Former Nordigen executives to hold leadership roles at GoCardless

3 min read
Press Releases

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Seen 'GoCardless Ltd' on your bank statement? Learn more

GoCardless Ltd, 55 Collins Street, Melbourne VIC 3000, Australia

GoCardless Ltd (company registration number 07495895) is registered as a foreign company in Australia, ABN 17 606 261 74, and holds an Australian Financial Services licence (AFSL), number 478976.