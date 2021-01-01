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What is an accountant and what do they do? Find out more about accounting.
Learn how to record a bad debt expense with our handy guide.
Get the inside track on start-up employee equity pools, right here.
Are you considering going cashless? Find the best cashless payment system.
Find out how long it takes to recover cash outflows with the payback period.
Compare the different methods of calculating the value of tangible assets.
Make business decisions data-driven by using data analysis methods.
Marketing automation platforms can make communication more efficient.
Learn how to keep track of customer payments with our accounting tips.
Are your tools ready to handle your business growth?
Learn how Cryptoassets can change the future of financial investment
What will the future of the accounting industry look like in the post-Covid era
Discover the differences between recourse loans vs non-recourse loans.
Cash flow is more important than ever. Here’s how to improve yours!
Learn what to look for when buying a POS system for small businesses.
Get to learn about customer deposit and the accounting application
Learn the differences between proof of funds and proof of deposit
How and why we chose to host our first virtual Sales Kick-off
Find out if a cash advance is a form of borrowing that would meet your needs
Discover the advantages of perpetual inventory systems.
What you need to know about horizontal equity, vertical equity and taxation.
How do bridging loans affect your finances and keep your cash flow moving
Learn more about how variables relate to one another with positive correlation
Learn what falls under the category of a fixed cost in business expenses