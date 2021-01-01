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What do accountants do?
What do accountants do?

What is an accountant and what do they do? Find out more about accounting.

2 min read
Accountants
What is a bad debt expense?
What is a bad debt expense?

Learn how to record a bad debt expense with our handy guide.

2 min read
Payments
Guide to start-up equity benefits for employees
Guide to start-up equity benefits for employees

Get the inside track on start-up employee equity pools, right here.

2 min read
Business Management
Optimising cash flow with cashless payments
Optimising cash flow with cashless payments

Are you considering going cashless? Find the best cashless payment system.

2 min read
Cash flow
How to calculate the payback period
How to calculate the payback period

Find out how long it takes to recover cash outflows with the payback period.

2 min read
Finance
How to calculate tangible assets value
How to calculate tangible assets value

Compare the different methods of calculating the value of tangible assets.

3 min read
Accountants
Why are data analysis methods important for your business?
Why are data analysis methods important for your business?

Make business decisions data-driven by using data analysis methods.

3 min read
Business Management
What is marketing automation?
What is marketing automation?

Marketing automation platforms can make communication more efficient.

3 min read
Growth
How Businesses Can Keep Track of Payments
How Businesses Can Keep Track of Payments

Learn how to keep track of customer payments with our accounting tips.

3 min read
Payments
Tips for Scaling Your Tools as Your Business Grows
Tips for Scaling Your Tools as Your Business Grows

Are your tools ready to handle your business growth?

2 min read
Growth
What are Cryptoassets?
What are Cryptoassets?

Learn how Cryptoassets can change the future of financial investment

2 min read
Global Payments
What does the Future of Accounting Look Like?
What does the Future of Accounting Look Like?

What will the future of the accounting industry look like in the post-Covid era

2 min read
Recourse loan vs. non-recourse loan
Recourse loan vs. non-recourse loan

Discover the differences between recourse loans vs non-recourse loans.

2 min read
Finance
5 Ways to Boost Your Cash Flow in 2021
5 Ways to Boost Your Cash Flow in 2021

Cash flow is more important than ever. Here’s how to improve yours!

2 min read
Cash flow
How to choose the right POS system for your business
How to choose the right POS system for your business

Learn what to look for when buying a POS system for small businesses.

2 min read
Payments
What is a customer deposit?
What is a customer deposit?

Get to learn about customer deposit and the accounting application

2 min read
Accountants
Understanding the Difference Between Proof of Funds and Proof of Deposit
Understanding the Difference Between Proof of Funds and Proof of Deposit

Learn the differences between proof of funds and proof of deposit

2 min read
Finance
Virtual Reality takes centre stage for our first virtual Sales Kick-off
Virtual Reality takes centre stage for our first virtual Sales Kick-off

How and why we chose to host our first virtual Sales Kick-off

3 min read
Life at GoCardless
What is a Cash Advance?
What is a Cash Advance?

Find out if a cash advance is a form of borrowing that would meet your needs

2 min read
Finance
How Perpetual Inventory Works
How Perpetual Inventory Works

Discover the advantages of perpetual inventory systems.

2 min read
Business Management
Horizontal Equity vs Vertical Equity
Horizontal Equity vs Vertical Equity

What you need to know about horizontal equity, vertical equity and taxation.

2 min read
Business Management
What is a Bridging Loan?
What is a Bridging Loan?

How do bridging loans affect your finances and keep your cash flow moving

3 min read
Finance
What is a positive correlation?
What is a positive correlation?

Learn more about how variables relate to one another with positive correlation

2 min read
Accountants
Fixed cost: definition, formula and examples
Fixed cost: definition, formula and examples

Learn what falls under the category of a fixed cost in business expenses

2 min read
Accountants

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