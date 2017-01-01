GoCardless for Optty
The World’s First True Universal Payments Platform
One integration & orchestration platform
Integration & Orchestration
By not handling the funds directly, Optty mitigates risk and ensures a secure and trustworthy platform for all users as well as direct settlement from the biggest payment providers in the world.
True Payments as a Service (PaaS)
Optty offers an innovative platform-as-a-service model, making it easier for businesses to adopt and scale payment solutions tailored to their needs.
Real-time Updates
Integrate once and with zero future effort Optty keeps on adding more payment brands and complimentary services, keeping you in the future with payment integration in minutes.
Omnichannel Experience
Optty ensures a seamless payment experience across channels - online, IVR, and in-store. Integrated with global giants, supported by the Optty business user interface, it's all you need.
Unify payments, simplify Integration, streamline with one platform wtih GoCardless and Optty.