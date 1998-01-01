Reduce time to receive payments

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Reduce the time to receive payments by 47% with GoCardless, and minimise your debtor days by taking full control of when payments are made.
A high DSO and a growing list of outstanding receivables limits your brand’s ability to invest for the future.
Everything just works… It’s now a one- or two-touch billing process, once a month. We don’t need to think or worry about it anymore."
John Heggs, Finance Manager, intY
GoCardless is built on bank debit, a pull-based payment method. This puts you in control of when payments are collected, giving you full oversight of your accounts receivable.
GoCardless is built on bank debit, a pull-based, bank-to-bank payment method that allows businesses to collect payments directly from their customers’ bank accounts.
With GoCardless, around 97.3% of payments will be collected successfully first time around. With real-time reporting, you’ll know instantly when a payment does fail so you can act fast.
Recover up to 76% of any failed payments with Success+, which retries payments on the optimal day to collect from each customer.
Our RESTful API connects seamlessly to your business, requiring only minimal investment of resources.
Embed a customised checkout flow into your website. Our best-in-class checkouts are localised for over 30 countries and optimised for greater conversion.
Start using GoCardless straight away, with pre-built payment flows and automated notifications localised for over 30 countries.
// Code example for creating a subscription
$client = new \GoCardlessPro\Client(array(
'access_token' => 'your_access_token_here',
'environment' => \GoCardlessPro\Environment::SANDBOX
));
$client->subscriptions()->create([
"params" => ["amount" => 40,
"currency" => "AUD",
"name" => "Premium Subscription",
"interval_unit" => "monthly",
"day_of_month" => 1,
"metadata" => ["order_no" => "ABCD1234"],
"links" => ["mandate" => "MA123"]]
]);
# Code example for creating a subscription
import gocardless_pro
client = gocardless_pro.Client(access_token="your_access_token_here", environment='sandbox')
client.subscriptions.create(params={
"amount": "40",
"currency": "AUD",
"name": "Premium Subscription",
"interval_unit": "monthly",
"day_of_month": "1",
"metadata": {
"order_no": "ABCD1234"
},
"links": {
"mandate": "MA123"
}
})
]);
# Code example for creating a subscription
@client = GoCardlessPro::Client.new(
access_token: "your_access_token",
environment: :sandbox
)
@client.subscriptions.create(
params: {
amount: 40,
currency: "USD",
name: "Premium Subscription",
interval_unit: "monthly",
day_of_month: 1,
links: {
mandate: "MD123"
}
}
)
import static com.gocardless.GoCardlessClient.Environment.SANDBOX;
String accessToken = "your_access_token_here";
GoCardlessClient client = GoCardlessClient
.newBuilder(accessToken)
.withEnvironment(SANDBOX)
.build();
import com.gocardless.services.SubscriptionService.SubscriptionCreateRequest.IntervalUnit;
Subscription subscription = client.subscriptions().create()
.withAmount(40)
.withCurrency("USD")
.withName("Premium Subscription")
.withIntervalUnit(IntervalUnit.MONTHLY)
.withDayOfMonth(1)
.withMetadata("order_no", "ABCD1234")
.withLinksMandate("MD123")
.execute();
var subscriptionRequest = new GoCardless.Services.SubscriptionCreateRequest()
{
Amount = 40,
Currency = "USD",
Name = "Premium Subscription",
Interval = 1,
IntervalUnit = GoCardless.Services.SubscriptionCreateRequest.SubscriptionIntervalUnit.Monthly,
Links = new GoCardless.Services.SubscriptionCreateRequest.SubscriptionLinks()
{
Mandate = "MD0123"
}
};
// Code example for creating a subscription
const constants = require('gocardless-nodejs/constants');
const gocardless = require('gocardless-nodejs');
const client = gocardless('your_access_token_here', constants.Environments.Sandbox);
const subscription = await client.subscriptions.create({
amount: "40",
currency: "USD",
name: "Premium Subscription",
interval_unit: "monthly",
day_of_month: "1",
metadata": {
order_no: "ABCD1234"
},
links: {
mandate: "MA123"
}
});
Connect GoCardless directly to your business using seamless integrations with world-class subscription billing platforms and CRM systems.
Security protocols across our business, services and products have been fully audited and certified with this globally recognised standard.
The GoCardless global data risk management program is built to strict GDPR standards and uses privacy best practice to help protect and respect personal data.
GoCardless processes $13 billion+ annually, and has been funded by prestigious investors including Google Ventures and Salesforce Ventures.
We handle the complexities of bank debit across 30+ countries in a single integration.
Speak to a payment expert to learn how you can optimise your payments strategy.