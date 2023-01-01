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Frequently asked questions

Paid with GoCardless? Read our FAQ for payers

Got a question? Raise a ticket with our Support team

Signing up

What do I need to sign up?

We will need some personal details to help us verify your identity and some basic information on the company or organisation you are collecting for.

How do I test out the product?

After signing up online, you can try taking a small payment of $2.00 from yourself if you'd like to test it out. It takes less than 5 minutes and is completely risk-free.

Can I sign up if I’m not a registered company?

GoCardless is able to provide our Direct Debit payment processing service to Sole Trader businesses and Proprietary Companies registered with The Australian Securities & Investments Commission (ASIC). We are unable to onboard charities and/or sports clubs and associations at this time.If you are an individual, you should sign up as a sole trader, this will not affect the operation of your account.

What do I do if I’m a developer?

Developers should sign up as normal. Our API documentation can be viewed here.

Are there any commitments?

No. There are no commitments. Signing up just means that you create an account from which you can try the product; you can stop using it without paying us anything whatsoever.

Got a question? Raise a ticket with our Support team

Contact us

Sales

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Support

Request support

+61 3 8375 9198

Seen 'GoCardless Ltd' on your bank statement? Learn more

GoCardless Ltd, 55 Collins Street, Melbourne VIC 3000, Australia

GoCardless Ltd (company registration number 07495895) is registered as a foreign company in Australia, ABN 17 606 261 74, and holds an Australian Financial Services licence (AFSL), number 478976.