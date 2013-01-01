Instant Bank Pay: Everything partners need to know
Give your users a better way to collect instantly-authorised, one-off payments. Standalone, or simultaneously with a bank debit mandate setup.
A better way to collect one-off payments
Bank transfers are slow and admin-heavy. Cards are expensive and failure-prone. Instant Bank Pay is the better way for your users to collect instantly-authorised, one-off payments.
Watch an example payer experience on mobile, in the adjacent video. Instant Bank Pay works just as smoothly on desktop browsers and with online banking, as it does on mobile.
Benefits for your users
Better payment experience
Merchants initiate the payment process; payers authenticate through their phone or online banking. Quick and easy for everyone.
For businesses of all kinds
From SaaS providers, to gyms, to professional services firms. Whether it’s for add-ons, extra works, or just a high value transaction.
Works with bank debit
With bank debit and Instant Bank Pay together, merchants can cover a variety of payment use cases with GoCardless.
Bye bank transfers, bye cards
Instant Bank Pay means less waiting, less chasing, and no more expensive card network fees.
"Instant Bank Pay is very impressive. The user journey is well executed and the benefit of getting instant payment authorisation will be very attractive to our small businesses community."
- QuickFile, a GoCardless partner
(Want the full story? Read the case study)
Benefits for you
Better retention + growth
Instant Bank Pay means lower costs, better visibility, and faster funds for your customers. Which means better retention and growth metrics for you.
New revenue streams
Payments powered by open banking can replace un-monetised, “offline” payments like bank transfers, cash, and cheques.
More data, better insights
Instant Bank Pay provides greater visibility over the payment process, giving you better insight into your customers’ cash flow.
Stickier customers
Improve your customers’ overall product experience with Instant Bank Pay, and encourage them to stay in your ecosystem.
Use cases for merchants that invoice their customers
First-time payments
Some merchants need up-front deposits before beginning work charged in regular instalments. Instant Bank Pay lets them initiate the payment process for their customer to approve, and set up a bank debit mandate in the same flow.
High value payments
Some merchants and payers aren’t comfortable with high value payments being collected via bank debit. Instant Bank Pay still lets merchants initiate the payment process, with all the details filled in automatically. Customers simply approve.
Pay now
Some merchants need payment before they send out goods or begin services. Instant Bank Pay gives them instant payment authorisation, without the admin of manual bank transfers or high card fees.
Regular invoice collection
Some merchants are uncomfortable with chargeback risk. Some payers don’t want to automate their payments. Instant Bank Pay gives merchants and payers the comfort and control of manual bank transfers, but with less admin.
It’s easy to build Instant Bank Pay into your GoCardless integration. The process should only take around one week.
One GoCardless partner – QuickFile – completed their build with just one developer.
Use cases for merchants that offer subscriptions and memberships
First-time payments
Many subscriptions need to commence as soon as the customer has signed up. Because of the lack of instant payment authorisation with bank debit, some merchants need an alternative payment method for the first payment in a subscription. Enter Instant Bank Pay.
Ad hoc payments on top of subscription
Some merchants charge a fixed recurring cost for subscription or membership, but also offer additional goods or services for sale. Instant Bank Pay lets their customers quickly and easily make these ad hoc payments outside their regular billing.
Account top-up payments
Some merchants offer services where their customers have an account balance, such as energy providers. Instant Bank Pay lets their customers quickly and easily top up their account in a streamlined flow (and without card fees for the merchant).
Why merchants need Instant Bank Pay
Instant info about payments
58% of GoCardless merchants that connect via a partner say they need instant updates on payment success.
Links that trigger bank transfers
83% of GoCardless merchants that connect via a partner and send invoices, want to be able to send a link that triggers a bank transfer.
Card payments are too expensive
65% of GoCardless merchants that connect via a partner and sell subscriptions, say credit card payments are too expensive.
Want to stay within GoCardless
80% of GoCardless merchants that connect via a partner and sell subscriptions, want to be able to take instant payments through GoCardless.
Better than bank transfers
Why do businesses collect payments via bank transfers? It’s not just because they’re free. For two-thirds of merchants we surveyed, cost wasn’t the case. So give your users a better alternative with Instant Bank Pay.
