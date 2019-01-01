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Brad Ewin

Content Lead (Acquisition & Brand)

An engineer-turned-writer, Brad’s focus at GoCardless is understanding the problems that face businesses around the globe. And creating the content that makes it easiest for them to navigate the solutions they have available. Brad’s writing has been featured in several other industry blogs and publications, including that of Xero, Intuit, AccountingWEB, and XU Magazine.

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Open banking : Tout ce que vous devez savoir
Open banking : Tout ce que vous devez savoir

Alerte, voici la révolution des données bancaires et des innovations associées.

Lecture : 9 minutes
Les préférences de paiement en France : aperçu 2019 - 2020
Les préférences de paiement en France : aperçu 2019 - 2020
Lecture : 2 minutes
Comment les consommateurs préfèrent-ils régler leurs achats récurrents en 2019 ?
Comment les consommateurs préfèrent-ils régler leurs achats récurrents en 2019 ?

12785 consommateurs sur 10 marchés partagent leurs préférences de paiement 2019.

Lecture : 2 minutes

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GoCardless SAS, 7 rue de Madrid, 75008. Paris, France

GoCardless SAS (immatriculée au R.C.S. de PARIS sous le numéro 834 422 180), au capital de 6 000 000 EUR, est autorisée par l’ACPR (Autorité française de Contrôle Prudentiel et de Résolution), Code bancaire (CIB) 17118, pour la fourniture de services de paiement.