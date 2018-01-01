In the simplest form, PayTo is real-time account-to-account transactions for one-off and recurring payments and is set to transform the future of payments in Australia.

Developed in partnership by NPP (New Payments Platform) Australia and the financial services industry, PayTo is a new, instant, digital and mandated way for merchants and businesses to initiate real-time payments from customer bank accounts.

The platform’s infrastructure goes beyond being a simple alternative to Direct Debit by enabling the linking of bank accounts for in-app purchases, account-on-file arrangements for eCommerce and subscription services, and funding for digital wallets and other payment options including buy-now-pay-later services. Despite being a preferred method, current Direct Debit rails are not best suited for this breadth of payment types that often require instant authorisation and visibility.

Future proof your payments with GoCardless and PayTo.