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This guide explains the foundations of taking payments
Happy clients and time saved. Get more than you bargained for with Direct Debit
We listened to our customers and editing subscriptions in bulk just got easier.
Getting payment collection wrong could impact your bottom line.
How automated rent payment could boost your business
Explore the different ways your business can use PayTo in our use-case deep dive
Spend money to make money - the longer-term benefits of investing in payments
Learn how to set up Xero Direct Debit in Australia.
Exploring SEPA payment schemes and how they work with direct debit
Having direct control of how and how often you get paid can be a game-changer.
We asked over 1,000 Australian payers what they really think about PayTo
Payments are mission-critical. And so is your payer experience.
Learn how to reduce direct debit dishonour fees in our guide.
There are a number of different advantages and disadvantages of direct debit.
10 reasons to start using Direct Debit today
Find out how to use Direct Debit to collect rent payments.
Leverage customer behaviour intel to create a better payment experience.
Be ready for PayTo by using our PayTo bank coverage table
Find out everything you need to know about reducing payment failure
Find the best direct debit provider for your company in Australia.
Find out whether Direct Debits come out on weekends and public holidays.
Discover the risks of Direct Debit to keep payments on track.
The small business perspective on Direct Debit – how Direct Debit can help your business, the advantages and disadvantages and how to get started.