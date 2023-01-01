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Accounts payable vs. accounts receivable
Accounts payable vs. accounts receivable

What is the difference between accounts receivable and accounts payable?

2 min read
Cash flow
What are incremental cash flows?
What are incremental cash flows?

Learn how to calculate incremental cash flow with our comprehensive guide.

2 min read
Cash flow
How to manage a credit balance in accounts receivable
How to manage a credit balance in accounts receivable

Our comprehensive guide to managing a credit balance in accounts receivable.

2 min read
Cash flow
How does depreciation affect cash flow?
How does depreciation affect cash flow?

Want to know more about depreciation in cash flow statements? Read on.

2 min read
Cash flow
A small business guide to debt reduction strategies
A small business guide to debt reduction strategies

Our comprehensive guide to debt reduction strategies for small business.

2 min read
Accountants
Is accounts receivable considered an asset?
Is accounts receivable considered an asset?

Why is accounts receivable an asset? Find out with our definitive guide.

2 min read
Cash flow
How to Calculate Net Profit Margin
How to Calculate Net Profit Margin

Our comprehensive guide to using net profit margin formulas.

2 min read
Finance
Contribution margin: What is it, how do you calculate it, and what does it tell us?
Contribution margin: What is it, how do you calculate it, and what does it tell us?

What is contribution margin? Check out our guide for more information.

2 min read
Accountants
What are trade receivables?
What are trade receivables?

Find out everything you need to know about trade receivables, right here.

2 min read
Cash flow
Your top questions about growth answered
Your top questions about growth answered

We searched for the most-asked questions about growth. Here are the answers.

5 min read
Growth
How financial projections can help your business
How financial projections can help your business

Want to learn how to make financial projections for small business? Here’s how.

3 min read
Finance
Why does MRR churn matter for SaaS businesses?
Why does MRR churn matter for SaaS businesses?

Get the lowdown on MRR for SaaS businesses with our comprehensive guide.

2 min read
Subscription
How to Calculate Net Present Value (NPV)
How to Calculate Net Present Value (NPV)

Calculating NPV? Here’s our net present value formula.

2 min read
Accountants
How to calculate WACC (weighted average cost of capital)
How to calculate WACC (weighted average cost of capital)

Learn how to calculate your business’s weighted average cost of capital.

2 min read
Accountants
How to develop an effective annual plan
How to develop an effective annual plan

Find out how to make an annual operating plan with our simple guide.

3 min read
Growth
Advantages & disadvantages of Software as a Service (SaaS)
Advantages & disadvantages of Software as a Service (SaaS)

Thinking about moving to the cloud? Here are the pros and cons.

3 min read
SaaS
The difference between IaaS, PaaS, and SaaS
The difference between IaaS, PaaS, and SaaS

Find out more about IaaS, PaaS, and SaaS services with our handy guide.

3 min read
Subscription
What does days payable outstanding mean?
What does days payable outstanding mean?

Find out how to calculate days payable outstanding, and more.

2 min read
Accountants
5 key steps to taking your business global
5 key steps to taking your business global

Want to learn how to take your business global? Here’s how to do it.

2 min read
Global Payments
An introduction to generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP)
An introduction to generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP)

GAAP standardizes and regulates accounting across different industries.

3 min read
Global Payments
An introduction to international financial reporting standards (IFRS)
An introduction to international financial reporting standards (IFRS)

IFRS provides an accounting framework for international businesses.

2 min read
Accountants
Cash Flow Statement: Definition, Methodology & Examples
Cash Flow Statement: Definition, Methodology & Examples

Find out everything you need to know about how to prepare a cash flow statement.

4 min read
Cash flow
What is depreciation in accounting?
What is depreciation in accounting?

Explore the importance of depreciation in accounting, right here.

3 min read
Accountants
What is a prepayment?
What is a prepayment?

A prepayment is money paid in advance for business costs. Find out more.

2 min read
Payments

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