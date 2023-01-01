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What is the interest coverage ratio?
What is the interest coverage ratio?

Explore the interest coverage ratio formula, different variations, and more.

2 min read
Accountants
What does distinctive competence mean for my business?
What does distinctive competence mean for my business?

Explore our distinctive competence definition for businesses, right here.

2 min read
Retention
Budget vs. forecast: what’s the difference?
Budget vs. forecast: what’s the difference?

Budgets are goals, forecasts are predictions. Read on for more information.

2 min read
Accountants
A guide to liquidity in accounting
A guide to liquidity in accounting

What are liquid assets in accounting? Get the inside track with our guide.

2 min read
Accountants
What Is the Triple Bottom Line?
What Is the Triple Bottom Line?

Read about the benefits of the triple bottom line with our simple guide.

2 min read
Business Management
What does OPEX (operating expenses) mean for my business?
What does OPEX (operating expenses) mean for my business?

Find out everything you need to know about the OPEX formula, right here.

2 min read
Accountants
What Is Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR)?
What Is Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR)?

Corporate social responsibility can make your business socially accountable.

2 min read
Business Management
What is the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA)?
What is the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA)?

What did the North American Free Trade Agreement, or NAFTA, accomplish? Read on

2 min read
Regulations
We’ve appointed Even Walser as our new Chief Revenue Officer
We’ve appointed Even Walser as our new Chief Revenue Officer

Even will drive adoption of GoCardless to enterprise organisations globally.

1 min read
GoCardless
Invoice vs. receipt: what’s the difference?
Invoice vs. receipt: what’s the difference?

Explore the difference between invoices and receipts, right here.

2 min read
Invoicing
What is a billing cycle?
What is a billing cycle?

Get the inside track on billing cycles with our short and definitive guide.

2 min read
Finance
What is annual contract value (ACV)?
What is annual contract value (ACV)?

Understand the importance of annual contract value to SaaS companies.

2 min read
Finance
What is BPO (business process outsourcing)?
What is BPO (business process outsourcing)?

Learn more about the benefits of working with a BPO provider, right here.

2 min read
Business Management
What are funnel metrics and how can they help your business?
What are funnel metrics and how can they help your business?

Explore the best funnel metrics to measure the efficacy of your sales funnel.

2 min read
Growth
What is profit per employee and how can it help my business?
What is profit per employee and how can it help my business?

Find out how to calculate profit per employee with our simple guide.

2 min read
Accountants
How to Create an Effective Company Mission Statement
How to Create an Effective Company Mission Statement

A company mission statement is a simple declaration of your company’s goals.

2 min read
Business Management
GoCardless and Zuora partner up to revolutionise global subscription payments
GoCardless and Zuora partner up to revolutionise global subscription payments

Strategic partnership includes new product integration.

2 min read
Enterprise
What does total addressable market mean?
What does total addressable market mean?

Learn how to find total addressable market with our simple guide.

2 min read
Growth
What is Intrapreneurship & How Can Your Business Harness it?
What is Intrapreneurship & How Can Your Business Harness it?
3 min read
Growth
How to Calculate Total Asset Turnover Ratio
How to Calculate Total Asset Turnover Ratio

Find out everything you need to know about asset turnover ratio.

2 min read
Finance
What is target marketing and how can it help my business?
What is target marketing and how can it help my business?

Target marketing can help your business focus on the most receptive buyers.

3 min read
Growth
Australian data protection laws explained
Australian data protection laws explained

Explore the new data protection laws in Australia with our definitive guide.

2 min read
Regulations
How much does it cost to start a business in Australia?
How much does it cost to start a business in Australia?

Explore the initial costs of starting a business in Australia, right here.

3 min read
Starting a Business
What is a Pro Forma Statement?
What is a Pro Forma Statement?

Explore the benefits of pro forma financial statements with our simple guide.

3 min read
Accountants

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GoCardless Ltd (company registration number 07495895) is registered as a foreign company in Australia, ABN 17 606 261 74, and holds an Australian Financial Services licence (AFSL), number 478976.