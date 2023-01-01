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Find out how to calculate marginal revenue and why it’s so important
Learn why the gearing ratio metric matters to investors
Believe it or not, there are advantages to having zero balance
Make sure your new launch is a success with a go-to-market strategy
A suspense account is essential for holding unknown amounts
What are sinking funds? Find out everything you need to know, right here
Learn how to take your finances seriously with double-entry bookkeeping
Focus your resources by performing a customer segmentation analysis.
An internal audit could keep your business on track. Here’s how.
Learn more about the pros and cons of technical debt
Reserves are profits that have been set aside for a specific purpose
Operating leverage reveals what percentage of your total costs are fixed
Aging reports for accounts receivable can help improve your financial health
Learn about mezzanine financing, a hybrid loan option for small businesses
Business consolidation can help cut costs and improve operational efficiency
Learn more about the forward rate equation with our simple guide
Find out how compound interest can grow your savings even faster
Capital adequacy ratio helps keep banks operating securely
Find out how much cash your business is burning through
The accounting cycle is something every business needs to know.
Find out how to protect personally identifiable information (PII)
The cost of sales refers to the direct costs incurred when manufacturing goods.
Share of wallet refers to the amount that consumers spend on a particular brand