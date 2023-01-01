Skip to content
Breadcrumb
Resources

Latest articles

What is marginal revenue?
What is marginal revenue?

Find out how to calculate marginal revenue and why it’s so important

2 min read
Accountants
What is the gearing ratio?
What is the gearing ratio?

Learn why the gearing ratio metric matters to investors

2 min read
Accountants
What is a zero balance account?
What is a zero balance account?

Believe it or not, there are advantages to having zero balance

3 min read
Accountants
How to develop an effective go-to-market strategy
How to develop an effective go-to-market strategy

Make sure your new launch is a success with a go-to-market strategy

2 min read
Business Management
What is a suspense account?
What is a suspense account?

A suspense account is essential for holding unknown amounts

2 min read
Accountants
A guide to sinking funds
A guide to sinking funds

What are sinking funds? Find out everything you need to know, right here

2 min read
Finance
Double-entry bookkeeping explained
Double-entry bookkeeping explained

Learn how to take your finances seriously with double-entry bookkeeping

2 min read
Accountants
What is customer segmentation analysis?
What is customer segmentation analysis?

Focus your resources by performing a customer segmentation analysis.

2 min read
Business Management
How to develop an effective customer experience strategy
How to develop an effective customer experience strategy
2 min read
Business Management
What is an internal audit?
What is an internal audit?

An internal audit could keep your business on track. Here’s how.

2 min read
Accountants
What is technical debt?
What is technical debt?

Learn more about the pros and cons of technical debt

3 min read
Business Management
What is reserve accounting?
What is reserve accounting?

Reserves are profits that have been set aside for a specific purpose

2 min read
Accountants
What is operating leverage?
What is operating leverage?

Operating leverage reveals what percentage of your total costs are fixed

2 min read
Accountants
How can aging of accounts receivable help your business?
How can aging of accounts receivable help your business?

Aging reports for accounts receivable can help improve your financial health

2 min read
Accountants
What is mezzanine financing?
What is mezzanine financing?

Learn about mezzanine financing, a hybrid loan option for small businesses

2 min read
Finance
What is business consolidation?
What is business consolidation?

Business consolidation can help cut costs and improve operational efficiency

2 min read
Business Management
What is forward rate?
What is forward rate?

Learn more about the forward rate equation with our simple guide

2 min read
Finance
What is compound interest?
What is compound interest?

Find out how compound interest can grow your savings even faster

2 min read
Finance
A guide to capital adequacy ratio (CAR)
A guide to capital adequacy ratio (CAR)

Capital adequacy ratio helps keep banks operating securely

2 min read
Finance
Burn Rate: what it is and how to calculate it
Burn Rate: what it is and how to calculate it

Find out how much cash your business is burning through

2 min read
Finance
An Accounting Cycle Guide
An Accounting Cycle Guide

The accounting cycle is something every business needs to know.

3 min read
Accountants
What is Personally Identifiable Information (PII)?
What is Personally Identifiable Information (PII)?

Find out how to protect personally identifiable information (PII)

3 min read
Regulations
What Is the Cost of Sales?
What Is the Cost of Sales?

The cost of sales refers to the direct costs incurred when manufacturing goods.

2 min read
Finance
What is share of wallet (SOW)?
What is share of wallet (SOW)?

Share of wallet refers to the amount that consumers spend on a particular brand

2 min read
Business Management

Interested in automating the way you get paid? GoCardless can help

Sign up in minutes

Contact us

Sales

Contact Sales

Support

Request support

+61 3 8375 9198

Seen 'GoCardless Ltd' on your bank statement? Learn more

GoCardless Ltd, 55 Collins Street, Melbourne VIC 3000, Australia

GoCardless Ltd (company registration number 07495895) is registered as a foreign company in Australia, ABN 17 606 261 74, and holds an Australian Financial Services licence (AFSL), number 478976.