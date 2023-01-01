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Understanding corporate bonds
Understanding corporate bonds

What are corporate bonds, and do they have a place in your investment plan?

2 min read
Finance
How does retargeting work?
How does retargeting work?

Retargeting is an important marketing tool to boost website conversion rates

3 min read
Growth
Understanding attrition in business
Understanding attrition in business

Understanding attrition helps businesses find weaknesses and maintain strengths

3 min read
Business Management
What is a hire purchase agreement?
What is a hire purchase agreement?

A hire purchase is essentially leasing an asset until it can be paid off fully

3 min read
Finance
What is a closing balance?
What is a closing balance?

Monitoring your closing balance simply helps businesses stay on track

2 min read
Accountants
What is a bank statement?
What is a bank statement?

Keeping hold of bank statements is the best way to control spending

3 min read
Accountants
Guide to the financial year in Australia
Guide to the financial year in Australia

When does the financial year end? Let’s find out.

2 min read
Business Management
How to calculate free cash flow
How to calculate free cash flow

Free cash flow is a useful measure of profitability.

2 min read
Cash flow
What Are Franking Credits?
What Are Franking Credits?

Learn everything you need to know about franking credits in Australia.

2 min read
Business Management
What is a franked dividend?
What is a franked dividend?

There’s a big difference between franked dividends and unfranked dividends.

2 min read
Business Management
What Is the Quick Ratio / Acid Test?
What Is the Quick Ratio / Acid Test?

Find out everything you need to know about how to calculate quick ratio.

2 min read
Finance
How to create passive income to improve your cash flow
How to create passive income to improve your cash flow

From rental properties to peer-to-peer lending, discover passive income ideas

3 min read
Cash flow
How to write invoice payment terms
How to write invoice payment terms

Invoice payment terms can ensure you get paid on time

3 min read
Invoicing
What is data management and why is it important?
What is data management and why is it important?

What can data management tools do for your business? Here’s what to know

3 min read
Business Management
What is change management?
What is change management?

Change management strategies can make transitions run more smoothly

3 min read
Business Management
Developing strong employee engagement
Developing strong employee engagement

What is employee engagement? Discover ways to engage your workforce

3 min read
Business Management
What is lead generation?
What is lead generation?

Automate your lead generation processes for wider marketing possibilities

3 min read
Growth
8 best workflow management software
8 best workflow management software

The best workflow management software depends on your business needs

3 min read
Business Management
How to improve your recruitment process
How to improve your recruitment process

Is your recruitment process as efficient as it could be to attract top talent?

3 min read
Business Management
Direct marketing: definition, steps, and examples
Direct marketing: definition, steps, and examples

Learn more about how direct marketing works, step by step

3 min read
Growth
5 Easy Ways to Reduce Your Bounce Rate
5 Easy Ways to Reduce Your Bounce Rate

Here are 5 easy ways to prevent visitors from bouncing away from your website

2 min read
Growth
How to write the perfect elevator pitch in five simple steps
How to write the perfect elevator pitch in five simple steps

A simple 5 step guide to writing the perfect elevator pitch for your business

2 min read
Growth
What is a Personal Guarantee?
What is a Personal Guarantee?

Could a personal guarantee play a role in securing credit for your business?

2 min read
Finance
Open banking has arrived, but without consumer trust, it’s going nowhere
Open banking has arrived, but without consumer trust, it’s going nowhere

There are 3 key benefits of open banking that will enable and empower consumers.

2 min read
Open Banking

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