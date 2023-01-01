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What is a Long-term Liability?
What is a Long-term Liability?

We explain long-term liability and how it factors into your business finances

2 min read
Accountants
Accrued vs Deferred Revenue: Understanding the Difference
Accrued vs Deferred Revenue: Understanding the Difference

We explain the difference between accrued and deferred revenue & why it matters

2 min read
Finance
The billing process explained
The billing process explained

Find out how the billing process works in detail

2 min read
Accountants
Offset Definition & Examples
Offset Definition & Examples

We explain how offsets work and provide practical examples

2 min read
Accountants
8 questions to ask when choosing your payment provider
8 questions to ask when choosing your payment provider

How to judge if a payment provider is right for your business.

3 min read
Enterprise
[Report] Forrester Consulting: The Next Chapter For Payments In ANZ
[Report] Forrester Consulting: The Next Chapter For Payments In ANZ

Forrester surveyed 750 payment decision makers in B2B & B2C firms, to evaluate the state of recurring payments across the globe. This spotlight focuses on 154 respondents & 2 qualitative interviews with payment decision-makers from Australia & New Zealand

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Enterprise
How to report tax fraud
How to report tax fraud

Making an anonymous tip-off if you suspect fraud

2 min read
Regulations
Non-resident corporate taxes in Australia
Non-resident corporate taxes in Australia

Australia corporate tax rates depend on your residency status

2 min read
Finance
What is the Difference between Merger and Takeover ?
What is the Difference between Merger and Takeover ?

What does it mean to merge with or take over a company? Find out here

2 min read
Growth
What is a commodity?
What is a commodity?

Commodity prices have a direct impact on the Australian economy

2 min read
Finance
What is inflation rate?
What is inflation rate?

What is the current inflation rate in Australia, and why does it matter?

2 min read
Finance
Will a Stock Market Crash Happen Again?
Will a Stock Market Crash Happen Again?

When will the stock market crash again? Learn to recognise the signs.

3 min read
Finance
Economic Recession Definition
Economic Recession Definition

Economic recessions are cyclical, but they don’t always have to spell disaster.

3 min read
Finance
What Is a Line of Credit?
What Is a Line of Credit?

Is a line of credit the key to extra business funding?

2 min read
Finance
Definition of Modus Operandi in Business
Definition of Modus Operandi in Business

Gain greater understanding of a business by looking at its modus operandi.

2 min read
Finance
What Is An Amortising Loan and How Does It Work?
What Is An Amortising Loan and How Does It Work?

amortising loans allow borrowers to pay in equal instalments over time.

2 min read
Finance
4 essentials to consider when choosing a payment method
4 essentials to consider when choosing a payment method

Discover what you should consider when choosing payment methods to offer.

4 min read
Enterprise
What is a Billing Address?
What is a Billing Address?

What is a billing address and how does it differ from other addresses

3 min read
Invoicing
What is an Accounting System?
What is an Accounting System?

We explore different accounting systems and why they’re essential for businesses

2 min read
Accountants
What Is Activity-Based Costing (ABC)
What Is Activity-Based Costing (ABC)

ABC costing breaks down the cost of production into manageable chunks.

3 min read
Accountants
What Is an Income Statement?
What Is an Income Statement?

Learn how to prepare an income statement to measure business profitability.

2 min read
Accountants
A Guide to Non-Financial Assets for Small Businesses
A Guide to Non-Financial Assets for Small Businesses

Learn about non-financial assets within asset management

2 min read
Finance
What is the private sector?
What is the private sector?

The private sector includes all for-profit businesses. Here’s why it’s important

2 min read
Finance
Why Do Small Businesses Need Financial Modelling?
Why Do Small Businesses Need Financial Modelling?

Take your business to the next level with financial modelling. Here’s how.

3 min read
Finance

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