Skip to content

Our customers love using GoCardless. Here's why...

logo-docusign-white@3x
logo-aon@3x
logo-logmein@3x
logo-deloitte@3x
logo-8-8@3x
logo-surveymonkey@3x

Get paid on time

"GoCardless has a massive impact on the business because it helps us improve cash flow. As soon as we get payments in our bank, that's cash that we can invest in our aspirations for growth."

Scott Westbrook, Director of Business Systems, Deputy

Simple one-off payments

“In just three months since the implementation of Instant Bank Pay we’ve seen payment contributions increase by 25%. This is helping our customers reach their savings goals more quickly.”

Crawford Taylor, CEO and founder, Nude

  • Get paid on time

    "GoCardless has a massive impact on the business because it helps us improve cash flow. As soon as we get payments in our bank, that's cash that we can invest in our aspirations for growth."

    Scott Westbrook, Director of Business Systems, Deputy

  • Simple one-off payments

    “In just three months since the implementation of Instant Bank Pay we’ve seen payment contributions increase by 25%. This is helping our customers reach their savings goals more quickly.”

    Crawford Taylor, CEO and founder, Nude

Ratings presented by G2

We're a leader in payment processing

Best-in-class payment technology

Getting paid shouldn't be a challenge, and we make it easy - so you can focus on your business.

"The GoCardless platform not only means that we can provide a great experience to our customers; it has also enabled us to consolidate our paper-based processes and legacy systems into a single payments platform."

Samuel Wilson, Chief Customer Officer & Managing Director

See the grid report

9.3/10

Easy to use

From account set-up to customer verification and collecting payments, we focus on easily streamlining your workflow.

9.3/10

Meets requirements

One-off. Or recurring.

GoCardless is the best way to collect both instant, one-off and automated, recurring payments. Perfect for subscriptions, invoicing and instalments.

9.1/10

Ease of admin

Your time is precious. We do the heavy lifting so you can focus your efforts on what you do best. 

8.9/10

Growth, efficiency or less stress. Whatever your payment goals. Our dedicated team will support you along your journey and help turn your goals into reality.

Save time and money

“GoCardless saves us 50-60 hours on payment admin and reconciliation every month, so it really helps ensure we meet our mission of at least 90% of all of the funds we raise reaching people in need." Brage Storkerson

Head of Donor Systems, Norwegian Refugee Council

Time saved

“Instead of system maintenance and chasing payments, we can focus on delivering new product features and enhancing the Plum interface,” 

Victor Trokoudes, CEO and Founder, Plum

  • Save time and money

    “GoCardless saves us 50-60 hours on payment admin and reconciliation every month, so it really helps ensure we meet our mission of at least 90% of all of the funds we raise reaching people in need." Brage Storkerson

    Head of Donor Systems, Norwegian Refugee Council

  • Time saved

    “Instead of system maintenance and chasing payments, we can focus on delivering new product features and enhancing the Plum interface,” 

    Victor Trokoudes, CEO and Founder, Plum

Increase revenue with payments

Contact sales

Speak with our payment experts today to learn how.

Contact sales

Relationship index leader

Our customers ranked us #1

Not only do we have an easy to use payment platform, we work hard to support businesses with their payment collection.  Our customers have ranked us #1 in the G2 Payment Processing Relationship Index Report, ahead of Stripe Payments, BlueSnap, and Worldpay.

See the index report

The relationship index

The G2 relationship index focuses on quality of support, ease of doing business and the likelihood that our customers would recommend us.

  • Before GoCardless we were chasing customers payments and now all of our payments are made on time every time. 

    Aaron, reviewer on G2

  • We have been able to cut out the cross-checking of payments and the time spent chasing debts.

    Gemma Taylor, Deloitte

  • Offering bank debit as a payment option means customers are able to complete quick and easy transactions.

    Beverly Tu, DocuSign

  • We are growing our customer base with GoCardless. We encourage people to use the bank debit option as part of our customer onboarding.

    IDC study participant

  • Collecting payments could not get any easier when using GoCardless. Hassle-free and super easy to manage subscriptions.

    Abdul, reviewer on G2

  • The whole accounting process is faster and we’ve eliminated billing errors. Plus, it’s now much easier for new customers to sign up...

    Chris Swanson, intY

  • The API is very developer friendly, the online documentation made the whole process very easy and the Support team are on hand if you need them. 

    Ju-Vern, Receipt Bank

  • With GoCardless, we have a low per transaction cost, whereas a credit card processing fee would be 3% per transaction on average.

    IDC study participant

Small business payment processing leader

Small businesses deserve enterprise-grade payment functionality.

"We no longer have to manually manage process subscriptions that were previously on Stripe. The fees on international payments are reduced and as GC can deposit funds into our relevant currency in Wise, it means we do not get hit with unwanted currency conversion as we did with Stripe. Finally, especially in the USA where clients are used to paying with cards but not ACH, this makes it seamless and painless for them and they do not have to pay any bank ACH fees."

Pete N, G2 reviewer

Read his full review

See the small-business grid report

Easy to use

"I highly recommend using GoCardless, if you want ease of management, simple systems, and easy to understand online platforms GoCardless is the system to use."

Sam T, G2 reviewer

Read his full review

Quality of support

"The simplicity of the product is fantastic. It's not overly complicated, it does just what you need. The customer service is amazing and they always get back to you so fast."

Claire B, G2 reviewer

Read her full review

Meets requirements

"When I draw up an invoice in Xero, it is automatically added to a payment schedule, automatically collected and then reconciled in Xero. There is very little I actually need to do which is saving me time, money and headaches!"

Gemma D, G2 reviewer

Read her full review

Easy to setup

"GoCardless is so simple to get up and running - and it's quick too. It will save you time. It will get funds into your bank account reliably and on time. You'll wonder why you didn't start using it years ago."

Bernie W, G2 reviewer

Read his full review

Get started today

Contact sales

Speak with our payment experts about your payment challenges, and see how we can help.

Contact sales

Kontakt

Kontakt

Kontaktieren Sie unser Sales Team

+44 20 4579 7398

Phone support is available in English only

Support

Hilfecenter

+44 20 8338 9540

Ist auf Ihrem Konto „GoCardless“ aufgetaucht? Klicken Sie hier

GoCardless SAS, 7 rue de Madrid, 75008. Paris, Frankreich

GoCardless SAS (Unternehmensregisternummer 834 422 180, R.C.S. PARIS), Stammkapital 6.000.000 EUR, ist von der ACPR (französische Finanzaufsichtsbehörde) mit dem Bank Code (CIB) 17118 für die Erbringung von Zahlungsdienstleistungen zugelassen.