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"GoCardless has a massive impact on the business because it helps us improve cash flow. As soon as we get payments in our bank, that's cash that we can invest in our aspirations for growth."
Scott Westbrook, Director of Business Systems, Deputy
“In just three months since the implementation of Instant Bank Pay we’ve seen payment contributions increase by 25%. This is helping our customers reach their savings goals more quickly.”
Crawford Taylor, CEO and founder, Nude
"GoCardless has a massive impact on the business because it helps us improve cash flow. As soon as we get payments in our bank, that's cash that we can invest in our aspirations for growth."
Scott Westbrook, Director of Business Systems, Deputy
“In just three months since the implementation of Instant Bank Pay we’ve seen payment contributions increase by 25%. This is helping our customers reach their savings goals more quickly.”
Crawford Taylor, CEO and founder, Nude
Ratings presented by G2
Getting paid shouldn't be a challenge, and we make it easy - so you can focus on your business.
"The GoCardless platform not only means that we can provide a great experience to our customers; it has also enabled us to consolidate our paper-based processes and legacy systems into a single payments platform."
Samuel Wilson, Chief Customer Officer & Managing Director
Easy to use
From account set-up to customer verification and collecting payments, we focus on easily streamlining your workflow.
Meets requirements
One-off. Or recurring.
GoCardless is the best way to collect both instant, one-off and automated, recurring payments. Perfect for subscriptions, invoicing and instalments.
Ease of admin
Your time is precious. We do the heavy lifting so you can focus your efforts on what you do best.
Growth, efficiency or less stress. Whatever your payment goals. Our dedicated team will support you along your journey and help turn your goals into reality.
“GoCardless saves us 50-60 hours on payment admin and reconciliation every month, so it really helps ensure we meet our mission of at least 90% of all of the funds we raise reaching people in need." Brage Storkerson
Head of Donor Systems, Norwegian Refugee Council
“Instead of system maintenance and chasing payments, we can focus on delivering new product features and enhancing the Plum interface,”
Victor Trokoudes, CEO and Founder, Plum
“GoCardless saves us 50-60 hours on payment admin and reconciliation every month, so it really helps ensure we meet our mission of at least 90% of all of the funds we raise reaching people in need." Brage Storkerson
Head of Donor Systems, Norwegian Refugee Council
“Instead of system maintenance and chasing payments, we can focus on delivering new product features and enhancing the Plum interface,”
Victor Trokoudes, CEO and Founder, Plum
Speak with our payment experts today to learn how.
Not only do we have an easy to use payment platform, we work hard to support businesses with their payment collection. Our customers have ranked us #1 in the G2 Payment Processing Relationship Index Report, ahead of Stripe Payments, BlueSnap, and Worldpay.
The G2 relationship index focuses on quality of support, ease of doing business and the likelihood that our customers would recommend us.
Small businesses deserve enterprise-grade payment functionality.
"We no longer have to manually manage process subscriptions that were previously on Stripe. The fees on international payments are reduced and as GC can deposit funds into our relevant currency in Wise, it means we do not get hit with unwanted currency conversion as we did with Stripe. Finally, especially in the USA where clients are used to paying with cards but not ACH, this makes it seamless and painless for them and they do not have to pay any bank ACH fees."
Pete N, G2 reviewer
"I highly recommend using GoCardless, if you want ease of management, simple systems, and easy to understand online platforms GoCardless is the system to use."
Sam T, G2 reviewer
"The simplicity of the product is fantastic. It's not overly complicated, it does just what you need. The customer service is amazing and they always get back to you so fast."
Claire B, G2 reviewer
"When I draw up an invoice in Xero, it is automatically added to a payment schedule, automatically collected and then reconciled in Xero. There is very little I actually need to do which is saving me time, money and headaches!"
Gemma D, G2 reviewer
"GoCardless is so simple to get up and running - and it's quick too. It will save you time. It will get funds into your bank account reliably and on time. You'll wonder why you didn't start using it years ago."
Bernie W, G2 reviewer
Speak with our payment experts about your payment challenges, and see how we can help.