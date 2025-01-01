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Frequently asked questions

Paid with GoCardless? Read our FAQ for payers

Got a question? Raise a ticket with our Support team

Signing up

What do I need to sign up?

We will need some personal details to help us verify your identity and some basic information on the company or organisation you are collecting for.

How do I test out the product?

After signing up online, we recommend taking a test payment from yourself. It takes less than 5 minutes and is completely risk-free.

Can I sign up if I’m not a registered company?

GoCardless is able to provide our Direct Debit payment processing service to Sole Trader businesses and Proprietary Companies (otherwise known as Anpartsselkab (ApS) and Ivaerksaetterselskab (IVS) companies) registered with the Central Business Register (CVR). Unfortunately, we are unable to serve charities and/or sports clubs and associations at this time.If you are an individual, you should sign up as a sole trader, this will not affect the operation of your account.

What do I do if I’m a developer?

Developers should sign up as normal. Our API documentation can be viewedhere.

Are there any commitments?

No. There are no commitments. Signing up just means that you create an account from which you can try the product; you can stop using it without paying us anything whatsoever.

Got a question? Raise a ticket with our Support team

Contact Us

Sales

Contact Sales

+33 1 73 25 95 84

Phone support is available in English only

Support

help@gocardless.com

+44 20 8338 9540

Seen 'GoCardless Ltd' on your bank statement? Learn more

GoCardless SAS, 7 rue de Madrid, 75008. Paris, France

GoCardless SAS (company registration number 834 422 180, R.C.S. PARIS), share capital 6 000 000 EUR, is authorised by the ACPR (French Prudential Supervision and Resolution Authority), Bank Code (CIB) 17118, for the provision of payment services.