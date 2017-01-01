Collect payments automatically whenever they are due, reduce your debtor days, and get total confidence in your cash flow, with GoCardless.
It's simple to automate cash collection and reconciliation with your existing invoicing software, or use our intuitive dashboard.
Provide a great payment experience for customers in over 30 countries including the UK, Eurozone countries, the USA and Australia.
Setting up payment details only takes two minutes for customers to complete online.
Customers will always be notified by email when a subscription is starting or one-off payment is being taken.
No more customers writing out and posting cheques, logging in to online banking or forgetting to pay.
Your customers’ payments are fully protected if a payment is ever taken in error.
Collect and manage payments using our simple dashboard. Renew, amend and pause payment plans easily and get full visibility on each transaction.
Connect GoCardless to your business software to automate payment collection and reconciliation.
We are now processing over $8 million per month. That seems a lot, but it has actually been no burden on Capital on Tap because it's all just being handled by GoCardless in the background, and it's really streamlined and automated for our customers.
Zoe Newman, US Managing Director, Capital on Tap
Collect payments from customers around the world, including the UK, Eurozone countries, the USA, Canada and Australia.
Customize our out-of-the-box payment pages, or build your own bespoke integration using our API.
Get an email for any failed payment or customer cancellation. Sit back and let Success+ automatically retry any payments that do fail.
GoCardless is authorised by the Financial Conduct Authority, and ISO27001 certified for security standards.
Pay as you go pricing, with low transaction fees and no monthly contract. Get started in minutes.