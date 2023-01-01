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PayTo

What is the difference between PayTo and PayID?
What is the difference between PayTo and PayID?

Your guide to understanding PayTo VS PayID

4 min read
PayTo
How to use PayTo for...subscription payments
How to use PayTo for...subscription payments

Explore the different ways your business can use PayTo in our use-case deep dive

2 min read
PayTo
How to use PayTo for...Instant one-off and recurring payments
How to use PayTo for...Instant one-off and recurring payments

Explore the different ways your business can use PayTo in our use-case deep dive

2 min read
PayTo
All roads pointed to GoCardless – and it hasn’t disappointed
All roads pointed to GoCardless – and it hasn’t disappointed

BizCover’s Justin Goldberg explains why a rock-solid global reputation and a simple integration with Chargify made GoCardless the only choice for collecting its strategically important Direct Debits

3 min read
PayTo
What Will PayTo and the Rise of Account-to-Account Payments Mean for Credit?
What Will PayTo and the Rise of Account-to-Account Payments Mean for Credit?

The A2A revolution is here. Account-to-account payments, fuelled by platforms like PayTo, are set to change the Australian payments landscape in a way not seen before.

3 min read
PayTo
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