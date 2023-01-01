Global payments
Connect
Add-ons
More
Engagement rate is a metric that measures how engaging your content actually is
Why A/B testing is the only reliable way to evaluate your conversions
Exploring the intricacies, specifics and importance of UX
How could an improved click through rate boost your marketing campaigns?
Write a great value proposition to attract new customers and grow your business.
How to establish and capitalise on your niche market
What social media platforms should your business be on?
Different ways to gain competitive advantage over your your business rivals
Explore the potential benefits of display advertising with GoCardless
How a good customer success plan can improve conversions and customer loyalty
Building customer loyalty is essential to any business with a goal of growth
Discover the meaning of a growth mindset and what it can do for you
Email isn’t going anywhere, and email marketing is as powerful a tool as ever
Customer marketing is important because your existing customers are important
The only way to keep your customers is to keep them happy
Any business can benefit from using a CMS to manage online content
Retargeting is an important marketing tool to boost website conversion rates
Automate your lead generation processes for wider marketing possibilities
Learn more about how direct marketing works, step by step
Here are 5 easy ways to prevent visitors from bouncing away from your website
A simple 5 step guide to writing the perfect elevator pitch for your business
Find out the best way to improve customer experience with GoCardless
Discover the difference between growing your custom and growing your customers