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Business Management

Business Management

What is technical debt?
What is technical debt?

Learn more about the pros and cons of technical debt

3 min read
Business Management
What is operating leverage?
What is operating leverage?

Operating leverage reveals what percentage of your total costs are fixed

2 min read
Accountants
How can aging of accounts receivable help your business?
How can aging of accounts receivable help your business?

Aging reports for accounts receivable can help improve your financial health

2 min read
Accountants
What is business consolidation?
What is business consolidation?

Business consolidation can help cut costs and improve operational efficiency

2 min read
Business Management
Burn Rate: what it is and how to calculate it
Burn Rate: what it is and how to calculate it

Find out how much cash your business is burning through

2 min read
Finance
What is share of wallet (SOW)?
What is share of wallet (SOW)?

Share of wallet refers to the amount that consumers spend on a particular brand

2 min read
Business Management
Income Statement
Income Statement

Income statements are one of the most important financial documents

3 min read
Accountants
How to Improve Your Billing Process
How to Improve Your Billing Process

Improve your company’s customer billing process with five simple steps

2 min read
Accountants
What Is Product-Market Fit?
What Is Product-Market Fit?

Learn how to achieve product-market fit with our comprehensive guide

2 min read
Growth
What is bank reconciliation?
What is bank reconciliation?

Learn how to do bank reconciliation, step by step, with our handy guide

2 min read
Accountants
What is reverse factoring?
What is reverse factoring?

Explore the reverse factoring process with our simple guide

2 min read
Business Management
What Is a Financial Audit?
What Is a Financial Audit?

Financial audits provide an objective evaluation of your financial position

2 min read
Accountants
What is a letter of intent?
What is a letter of intent?

Letters of intent are documents declaring an intention to enter into a contract

2 min read
Regulations
What is return on equity (ROE)?
What is return on equity (ROE)?

Return on equity reveals your net income in comparison to shareholder equity

2 min read
Finance
What is an onerous contract?
What is an onerous contract?

Onerous contracts are contracts that cost more to fulfil than you’ll get back

2 min read
Accountants
What is VaR (value at risk)?
What is VaR (value at risk)?

Value at risk is a financial metric used to estimate the risk of an investment

2 min read
Finance
How to track expenses for small business
How to track expenses for small business

Get the inside track on the best way to manage expenses with GoCardless

2 min read
Business Management
How to improve your supplier relationship management
How to improve your supplier relationship management

Supplier relationship management is a key part of your procurement cycle.

2 min read
Business Management
What Is the Triple Bottom Line?
What Is the Triple Bottom Line?

Read about the benefits of the triple bottom line with our simple guide.

2 min read
Business Management
What Is Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR)?
What Is Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR)?

Corporate social responsibility can make your business socially accountable.

2 min read
Business Management
What is BPO (business process outsourcing)?
What is BPO (business process outsourcing)?

Learn more about the benefits of working with a BPO provider, right here.

2 min read
Business Management
How to Create an Effective Company Mission Statement
How to Create an Effective Company Mission Statement

A company mission statement is a simple declaration of your company’s goals.

2 min read
Business Management
What does total addressable market mean?
What does total addressable market mean?

Learn how to find total addressable market with our simple guide.

2 min read
Growth
What is Intrapreneurship & How Can Your Business Harness it?
What is Intrapreneurship & How Can Your Business Harness it?
3 min read
Growth
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