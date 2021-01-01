Skip to content
Breadcrumb
Resources
Alternative Payment Options

Alternative Payment Options

What are Account-to-Account payments?
What are Account-to-Account payments?

Learn everything you need to know about account-to-account payments

6 min read
Open Banking
NFC payments: everything you need to know
NFC payments: everything you need to know

Discover the benefits to near field communication NFC payments.

2 min read
Alternative Payment Options
What is an E-Wallet?
What is an E-Wallet?
2 min read
Alternative Payment Options
[Report] Consumer payment preferences in 2021
[Report] Consumer payment preferences in 2021

How your customers prefer to pay impacts their buying decisions. Learn all about payer preferences in 2021, and how you can leverage them for your business.

PDF
Global Payments
Open banking: Everything you need to know
Open banking: Everything you need to know

Knock, knock. Who's there? Banking data. And innovations with it.

9 min read
Open Banking
What is a Payment in Escrow and How Does it Work?
What is a Payment in Escrow and How Does it Work?

Everything you need to know about escrow payments

3 min read
Alternative Payment Options
What is a wire transfer?
What is a wire transfer?

Find out what information is needed for a wire transfer, and more, right here.

2 min read
Alternative Payment Options
What are mobile payments?
What are mobile payments?

Get the lowdown on mobile payments in the UK with our definitive guide.

3 min read
Alternative Payment Options
What Is a Telegraphic Transfer (TT)?
What Is a Telegraphic Transfer (TT)?

Find out how telegraphic transfer works with our comprehensive guide.

3 min read
Alternative Payment Options
How to create an online payment system for small business
How to create an online payment system for small business
2 min read
Alternative Payment Options
How do I accept a recurring payment online as an SME?
How do I accept a recurring payment online as an SME?

Find out more about the best recurring payment system, right here.

2 min read
Alternative Payment Options
Managing cash flow in a crisis
Managing cash flow in a crisis

Tips for keeping cash flow steady in times of crisis.

3 min read
Cash flow
IDC study demonstrates business value of GoCardless
IDC study demonstrates business value of GoCardless

See what the providers of global market intelligence found in their study.

2 min read
GoCardless
12

Interested in automating the way you get paid? GoCardless can help

Sign up in minutes

Contact us

Sales

Contact Sales

Support

Request support

+61 3 8375 9198

Seen 'GoCardless Ltd' on your bank statement? Learn more

GoCardless Ltd, 55 Collins Street, Melbourne VIC 3000, Australia

GoCardless Ltd (company registration number 07495895) is registered as a foreign company in Australia, ABN 17 606 261 74, and holds an Australian Financial Services licence (AFSL), number 478976.