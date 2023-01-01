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Top 10 international payment gateways
Top 10 international payment gateways

Learn more about the best payment gateway for international payments.

4 min read
Global Payments
Accounts receivable: everything you need to know
Accounts receivable: everything you need to know

Understand accounts receivable in more depth with GoCardless.

3 min read
Accounts Receivable
What is a wire transfer?
What is a wire transfer?

Find out what information is needed for a wire transfer, and more, right here.

2 min read
Alternative Payment Options
What is an EFT payment?
What is an EFT payment?

Explore the EFT payment method in more detail with our comprehensive guide.

2 min read
Payments
What are mobile payments?
What are mobile payments?

Get the lowdown on mobile payments in the UK with our definitive guide.

3 min read
Alternative Payment Options
How to chase an overdue invoice
How to chase an overdue invoice

See our overdue invoice letter template, right here.

4 min read
Finance
A guide to start-up business funding in Australia
A guide to start-up business funding in Australia

Find out how to finance a start-up company in Australia, right here.

3 min read
Finance
Small business grants in Australia
Small business grants in Australia

Find out more about Australian government small business grants.

4 min read
Finance
What is a BSB Number?
What is a BSB Number?

What does BSB stand for? Explore everything you need to know about BSB codes.

2 min read
Payments
What Is a Telegraphic Transfer (TT)?
What Is a Telegraphic Transfer (TT)?

Find out how telegraphic transfer works with our comprehensive guide.

3 min read
Alternative Payment Options
What is a tax invoice?
What is a tax invoice?

Find out how to produce a tax invoice for your customers with our guide.

2 min read
Invoicing
What are recurring payments?
What are recurring payments?

Get the lowdown on recurring payments and recurring payment systems, right here.

2 min read
Payments
Receiving Online Payment Instalments
Receiving Online Payment Instalments
2 min read
Payments
6 ways to get your customers to start using GoCardless
6 ways to get your customers to start using GoCardless

You're ready to use GoCardless. Next step - telling your customers how to start.

2 min read
Payments
What is bad debt?
What is bad debt?

Get a little more information on bad debt in accounting, right here.

2 min read
Regulations
What is a risk-free interest rate?
What is a risk-free interest rate?

Risk-free interest rate is a theoretical return on an investment with zero risk.

2 min read
Finance
What is a retained earnings statement?
What is a retained earnings statement?

Discover how to calculate retained earnings with our definitive guide.

2 min read
Growth
How to create an online payment system for small business
How to create an online payment system for small business
2 min read
Alternative Payment Options
Accounts Receivable Turnover Ratio: Definitions, Formula & Examples
Accounts Receivable Turnover Ratio: Definitions, Formula & Examples

Learn how to calculate your business’s accounts receivable turnover ratio.

2 min read
Cash flow
How to Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio
How to Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

What is a good debt-to-equity ratio? Get the lowdown with our simple guide.

2 min read
Finance
Average Revenue Per User: Calculating and Interpreting ARPU
Average Revenue Per User: Calculating and Interpreting ARPU

Does your business have a good average ARPU? Read on to find out.

3 min read
Growth
Online small business accounting and bookkeeping
Online small business accounting and bookkeeping

Find out more about online bookkeeping for a small business.

2 min read
Accountants
Operating Cash Flow vs. Free Cash Flow
Operating Cash Flow vs. Free Cash Flow

Is operating cash flow the same as free cash flow? Find out with our guide.

2 min read
Cash flow
When Should Your Business Issue an Invoice?
When Should Your Business Issue an Invoice?

At what point should your business issue an invoice? Read on to learn more.

2 min read
Invoicing

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GoCardless Ltd, 55 Collins Street, Melbourne VIC 3000, Australia

GoCardless Ltd (company registration number 07495895) is registered as a foreign company in Australia, ABN 17 606 261 74, and holds an Australian Financial Services licence (AFSL), number 478976.