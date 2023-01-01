Skip to content
Breadcrumb
Resources

Latest articles

What is a clearing account?
What is a clearing account?

Clearing accounts: What they are and how they can help your business?

2 min read
Accountants
How to create a common-size income statement
How to create a common-size income statement

What is a common-sized income statement and how can it form business decisions?

2 min read
Accountants
What is a compensating balance?
What is a compensating balance?

What is a compensating balance and when might you need or want one?

2 min read
Accountants
What is the Programme Evaluation and Review Technique (PERT)
What is the Programme Evaluation and Review Technique (PERT)

Is the Programme Evaluation & Review Technique a useful way to map a project?

3 min read
Business Management
What is LIBOR?
What is LIBOR?

Learn how the LIBOR rate determines the interests banks charge on loans

2 min read
Finance
What is an inflection point?
What is an inflection point?

Learn more about how inflection points can determine a company’s survival

2 min read
Finance
What Is greenwashing in business?
What Is greenwashing in business?

Learn how to identify greenwashing and ways to avoid it

2 min read
Business Management
What is ethical investing?
What is ethical investing?

Learn how ethical investing can influence investors’ decision

2 min read
Business Management
What Is Cross Elasticity of Demand?
What Is Cross Elasticity of Demand?

Learn more about the relevance of cross elasticity of demand

2 min read
Finance
What is succession planning?
What is succession planning?

Find out how succession planning can embed long-term success in your business

2 min read
Business Management
What is a Fund of Funds (FOF)?
What is a Fund of Funds (FOF)?

What are the pros and cons of investing in a fund of funds?

2 min read
Finance
What are ordinary shares?
What are ordinary shares?

What are the pros and cons of investing in ordinary shares?

2 min read
Finance
Competitive benchmarking: what it is and how it works
Competitive benchmarking: what it is and how it works

Learn how competitive benchmarking can boost business growth

2 min read
Business Management
Recurring revenue: what is it & how does it work?
Recurring revenue: what is it & how does it work?

Learn the benefits of recurring revenue and how it works

2 min read
Finance
What is the Luhn Algorithm?
What is the Luhn Algorithm?

Learn how the Luhn Algorithm verifies credit cards and other number sequences

2 min read
Accountants
What is inherent risk?
What is inherent risk?

Learn how to determine inherent risk and its effects on overall audit risk

2 min read
Accountants
The cost principle: What is it and how to use it effectively
The cost principle: What is it and how to use it effectively

Learn more about cost principle and its application in business

2 min read
Accountants
What is the Price-to-Book ratio?
What is the Price-to-Book ratio?

Find out how the price-to-book ratio can be a useful tool for your business

2 min read
Accountants
What is Sensitivity Analysis?
What is Sensitivity Analysis?

Find out about sensitivity analysis in our comprehensive guide

2 min read
Accountants
What is a Balanced Scorecard?
What is a Balanced Scorecard?

How can a balanced scorecard help you to manage company strategy?

2 min read
Business Management
Smart Contracts Explained
Smart Contracts Explained

How do smart contracts work and how can they improve processes & relationships?

2 min read
Business Management
What is an EBITDA margin?
What is an EBITDA margin?

Learn everything you need to know about an EBITDA margin in our detailed guide

2 min read
Accountants
What is Geometric Mean?
What is Geometric Mean?

Learn how to calculate returns on financial assets

2 min read
Accountants
What is disruptive innovation?
What is disruptive innovation?

Learn how disruptive innovation can determine the future of industries

3 min read
Business Management

Interested in automating the way you get paid? GoCardless can help

Sign up in minutes

Contact us

Sales

Contact Sales

Support

Request support

+61 3 8375 9198

Seen 'GoCardless Ltd' on your bank statement? Learn more

GoCardless Ltd, 55 Collins Street, Melbourne VIC 3000, Australia

GoCardless Ltd (company registration number 07495895) is registered as a foreign company in Australia, ABN 17 606 261 74, and holds an Australian Financial Services licence (AFSL), number 478976.