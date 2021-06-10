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Donation rather than promo gifts

GoCardless + The Big Umbrella logo
Tanya Martin
Written by

Last editedSept 20211 min read

Rather than gifts for the Finnes Attendees we’re giving a donation: The Big Umbrella

It’s been a hard year for all of us. And while we’re super excited about attending and being nominated for an award at the 2021 Finnies, we thought we’d support a local charity rather than give away a promo item that attendees may already have, don’t want or can’t use.

GoCardless is giving $5 for every attendee at the Finnies Awards to The Big Umbrella Foundation.

The Big Umbrella Foundation

The Big Umbrella Foundation is a non-government organisation committed to the principle that people should live free from poverty, hunger and exploitation. They are 100% volunteer operated and work both locally and abroad addressing issues impacting marginalised people, including those affected by human rights abuse and homelessness.

The Big Umbrella Foundation has several honorable projects including:

A Real Meal 

Melbourne’s only on street soup station “we feed anyone who is hungry”. In the last 10 years A Real Meal has served over 250,000 hot meals to the homeless communities of Melbourne

The Urban Seed Kitchen

A collaboration between GoodInc, The Big Umbrella, and food rescue companies around Melbourne, The Urban Seed Kitchen rescues quality surplus food and transforms it into beautifully cooked restaurant quality means to then feed those in need.

To find out more about the work The Big Umbrella Foundation is doing locally and abroad visit thebigumbrella.org

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