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Hospitality operators turn to direct bank payments as proposed card surcharge ban looms
Hospitality operators turn to direct bank payments as proposed card surcharge ban looms
2 min read
Virtual Spotter achieves global scale via GoCardless partnership
Virtual Spotter achieves global scale via GoCardless partnership
2 min read
GoCardless achieves profitability
GoCardless achieves profitability
1 min read

About us

GoCardless is a global bank payment company. We help more than 85,000 businesses, from start-ups to household names, collect both recurring and one-off payments, without the chasing, stress or expensive fees.

Each year GoCardless processes more than US$35 billion of payments across 30+ countries. Our acquisition of Nordigen means we’re also helping businesses make faster and more informed decisions through easy access to bank account data.

We are headquartered in the UK, with additional offices in Australia, France, Latvia and the United States.

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Seen 'GoCardless Ltd' on your bank statement? Learn more

GoCardless Ltd, 55 Collins Street, Melbourne VIC 3000, Australia

GoCardless Ltd (company registration number 07495895) is registered as a foreign company in Australia, ABN 17 606 261 74, and holds an Australian Financial Services licence (AFSL), number 478976.